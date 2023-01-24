ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

I-275 back open at Indiana-Kentucky border after early crashes

Update, 9:15 a.m.: A pair of early morning crashes have been cleared as I-275 has reopened near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

One of the crashes happened on I-275 west at mile-marker 13 near the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge.

Provided by Enquirer media partner Fox19

Original story: Interstate 275 is closed in both directions at the Indiana-Kentucky border, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Backups are forming in both the north and southbound lanes due to the crash near the Carroll Cropper Bridge.

Officials are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Another crash in Indiana is blocking all the lanes of Interstate 74 in Dearborn County.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: I-275 back open at Indiana-Kentucky border after early crashes

