Baltimore, MD

Reports: Ravens Interviewing Several Candidates for Offensive Coordinator

By Todd Karpovich
 2 days ago

The Ravens plan to interview several candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Here is a roundup of potential candidates

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens plan to interview several candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Greg Roman held the job since 2019 but he announced after the season that he was stepping down .

Here is a roundup of potential candidates

Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo .

Background: Outten took over when the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining. Denver ran for 117 yards against the Chiefs and for 205 yards in Week 18 against the Chargers under Outten.

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport .

Background: Robinson has experience but the Rams struggled to move the ball last season because of injuries.

Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot .

Background: O'Shea has a solid track record for developing wideouts and has worked with Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler .

Background: Canales also has extensive experience and has been with the Seahawks since 2010. He has worked with every aspect of the offense, and this season, he helped rejuvenize the career of quarterback Geno Stone, who led Seattle to the playoffs.

Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio, according to Fowler .

Background: Angelichio was a tight ends coach for 11 seasons before being promoted to the passing game coordinator last year.

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich, according to Fowler .

Background: Reich has extensive NFL experience and would provide coach John Harbaugh with another sounding board. Reich has also worked extensively with young quarterbacks.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Fowler .

Background: Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs for the past five years but has not been able to get a head-coaching position. His contract ends after this season and a successful stint with a new team could get him to the next level.

Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to Fowler .

Background: Leftwich has helped lead some of the NFL's best-attacking teams over the past few years. He is also a former quarterback that could develop a solid rapport with Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore, MD
