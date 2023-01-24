ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline

If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23

New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy