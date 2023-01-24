Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
Kobe Bryant Explained Why Dennis Rodman Was A Better Athlete Than Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant agreed with Phil Jackson that Dennis Rodman was a better athlete than Michael Jordan.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn't allow charters. What's next?
On the heels of Brittney Griner's release from Russia, she may need to fly private due to security concerns. Charters have been an issue in the WNBA.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Scores 30 In Victory Against Boston Celtics
The Heat won despite playing without Jimmy Butler
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named a starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a press release from the team.
Knicks And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
chatsports.com
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
