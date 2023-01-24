ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

On its 50th Anniversary, Hoosiers say Roe was never enough

By Michael Leppert
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpvr7_0kPItsFX00

Cara Berg Raunick talks at Our Choice Coalition's kickoff event. (Our Choice Coalition)

There’s something happening in America following the upheaval of Roe that is surprising to some, and to others is completely predictable. Count me among the latter.

Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court chose poorly in its decision, Dobbs v. Mississippi , effectively overturning nearly half a century of precedent protecting a woman’s right to choose an abortion. In events across the country on Sunday, Americans celebrated the 50 th anniversary of that precedent, the decision in Roe v. Wade .

Did this court and those supporting their historic infringement actually believe Americans would simply accept it and go quietly into the night? For anyone who did, it is now clear that was a horrible miscalculation.

A variety of anniversary celebrations occurred across the country over the weekend, none more impressive than the one right here in Indiana. In Indianapolis, the Hi-Fi — a music venue in Fountain Square — was the site of a new kind of rally. New to this issue. New to Indiana.

What’s new about it? I have been to plenty of marches and rallies over the last several years, and they often feature an attempt to inspire action, to motivate engagement, to begin a sustainable movement. On Sunday at the Hi-Fi, a group named Our Choice Coalition (OCC), didn’t gather to inspire those things, it gathered to announce them.

Why it’s different

The OCC was formed in September, and is already acting, engaged and sustainable. It is a bipartisan political action committee that already has and continues to raise money. It already has invested some of its early funds in political races, and Sunday’s event is evidence that it is only at the very beginning.

Lianne Groth-Hulka, founding board member of the OCC, emceed the event in front of a capacity crowd. The speakers were impressive, but there is no denying that the crowd was the feature. They were young and old, Republican and Democrat, women and men, and most importantly, they were all paying to be there. That is a good reason for optimism for the fight ahead of them.

Cara Berg Raunick, an Indianapolis women’s health nurse practitioner, spoke about that optimism on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice: “So today, I will let my cup be filled, I will find gratitude, and strength for the fight to come as we stand in this room of like-minded, passionate people, working to make our world and our infuriating and precious state, a better place for us all.”

The Guttmacher Institute did some predicting on the issue , mainly in the short term, state-action arena. In that respect, the institute was considerably correct. About half the states have either banned a woman’s right to choose, sharply restricted it or are soon expected to do so. That set of predictions doesn’t address the response to these decisions by the citizenry. That response, that pushback, while not yet quantifiable, is lining up to be a bigger problem than those celebrating Dobbs seem to have been prepared.

The 2022 midterm and special elections featured referenda in Kansas, Michigan, Montana and Kentucky that either protected or preserved women’s rights on the issue. There is no question that generally in individual races, the abortion issue helped choice candidates over ban candidates.

Going on offense

Fundamental to the response though, is that this repositioning of the competing sides on the choice issue is not temporary. Those defending Roe for most of my life are now on offense. And that offense has tools its opponents never had: the majority of Americans.

At an event in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Let us not be tired or discouraged, because we are on the right side of history.”

Back at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis on Sunday, Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, Kentucky and Indiana said, “We know the majority of Hoosiers are on our side.”

Dr. Katie McHugh, an Indianapolis OB/GYN, spoke to the packed crowd from the perspective of the movement’s new place on offense. She said, “Roe was never enough. This is our chance to do better. People are not pawns. We don’t deserve to be treated like pawns…It is time for us to dream big, to dream big of a new and free and just Indiana.”

This isn’t a downtrodden, futile, smattering of select women gathered to complain about a gerrymandered legislature that simply doesn’t understand. That’s not what I saw at all on Sunday. What I saw was a group that is preparing for what the American system is designed to provide: public policy that is consistent with the culture of the majority of its people.

There was a long line to get in the door on this cold, Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. There will be more lines and more doors in the years to come on this one. We should be prepared to be surprised.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post On its 50th Anniversary, Hoosiers say Roe was never enough appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 2

LET'S GO BRANDON
2d ago

the constitution never allowed for the murder of babies. the article claims to overturn precident but what about the hundred years believe where it wasn't allowed?

Reply
5
Lori Piontek
2d ago

Burning people as witches and human sacrifice isn't right either. Let's follow them because they were a precedent to follow.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

To share or not to share is the referendum question

Public school referendum sharing could be one of the hottest educational topics of the 2023 General Assembly session. While school funding is always complicated, the notion of sharing referendum dollars is especially tricky and warrants some tedious study time in order to fully understand the decision legislators are being asked to make.  On the surface […] The post To share or not to share is the referendum question appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Describes Its 2023 Agenda

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Describes Its 2023 Agenda. Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus met early Monday morning to announce their 2023 legislative agenda. Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, introduced bills authored by him and other members, many focused on closing gaps in education and socioeconomic status. House...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments

A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
clccrul.org

Testimony Opposing Indiana HB 1116

Testimony by Chicago Lawyers’ Committee For Civil Rights, Indiana State Conference Of The National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People, Count Us Indiana, And National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum - Indiana Before The Indiana House Elections & Apportionment Committee In Opposition To House Bill 1116.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives

Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, joined Democrats in voting against […] The post Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature

Dozens of bills are already advancing through committees and legislative chambers halfway through the third week of Indiana’s 2023 session.  The General Assembly’s focus is largely centered around the crafting of the state’s next two-year budget. Multiple bills relating to health care, education, fiscal policy and public safety are also top-of list for the Republican-dominated […] The post Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns

The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Throwing stars are one step closer to becoming legal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill aimed at legalizing throwing stars' in the Hoosier state is one step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 77 was passed out of committee on Tuesday. It was heard in the Senate committee for corrections and criminal law. The bill would make it legal...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Gun-Safety Advocates Face Uphill Battle with Indiana Lawmakers

Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
INDIANA STATE
WKRN

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home. Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Woman killed...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
571
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy