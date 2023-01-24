ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Real Deal: Enjoy a staycation in NYC with deals at restaurants, hotels and theaters

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YD995_0kPItlJg00

Thinking of taking a staycation? There are a number of great deals available in New York City and its boroughs with savings on restaurants, hotels and theater shows.

New York City restaurant week runs through Feb. 12. You can get a two-course lunch or three-course dinner, ranging in price from $30 to $60.

Then try to catch a show on Broadway. Right now, Broadway is offering 2-for-1 ticket deals. If you are flexible on dates and times you can get an even better deal.

Site-seeing tours and museums throughout the five boroughs are also discounted right now, so it's a great time to visit places like the Statue of Liberty or the Museum of Ice Cream.

Many hotels are also offering 23% off regular rates for those looking to spend the night after a day of fun activities.

There are some restrictions with the deals, so be sure to read the fine print before you purchase anything.

Click here for more information on all the fun offers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds

Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onstageblog.com

'Kids Night on Broadway' Promotion Proves Broadway Doesn't Really Care About Kids Coming To Shows

The Broadway League announced this week that ‘Kids Night on Broadway’ will be returning to New York City in 2023. This is a promotion Broadway runs across the country that offers kids free tickets to a Broadway show in an effort to, amongst other things, get kids introduced to Broadway shows and hopefully hooked. As their press release noted, people who get introduced to Broadway at a young age tend to become fanatics at a higher rate than people introduced to Broadway shows as adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Developers Want to Put a Casino in the Middle of Manhattan, but New Yorkers Say Don’t Bet on It

New York gamblers haven’t been so lucky within their own city limits—because a full-fledged casino doesn’t actually exist in NYC. But that may be changing soon. Gambling companies and real-estate developers are competing to build a casino in the city, but they’re facing some blowback from lawmakers and locals alike, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The bid process has mostly focused on Manhattan, near the city center where wealthy locals and tourists tend to congregate. “New York City, for a whole host of obvious reasons, is the single-most important, unclaimed prize in gaming,” Michael Pollock, the managing director of Spectrum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Oscar

Transportation from JFK airport to the city center

There are several options for transportation from JFK Airport to the city center, including taxis, rideshares, buses, and trains. Taxis: Taxis are available at all airport terminals and can take you directly to your destination. The fare for a taxi from JFK to Manhattan is a flat rate of $52, plus tolls and a $4.50 surcharge for trips to or from JFK.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?

Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Heritage Grand Bakery in NYC, NY

After Maison Kayser closed during Covid and sold its stores to Le Pain Quotidien, I was wondering what would come to the Bryant Park location, construction soon starting there for another bakery. Several months later, in December 2022, Heritage Grand Bakery opened. We went few times and I admit that it is a great addition for bread, viennoiseries (croissants, pains au chocolate, etc) and cakes. Their croissants and chocolate croissants (pains au chocolat) are good, but not as buttery and flakey as some others like Chocopain, and I did not like their pistachio honey croissant as there was too much of a cream that overpowered everything. However, their cinnamon roll is perfect, having enough cinnamon and their kouign amann (think about a croissant with more butter and caramelized) is deliciously crispy and buttery, with a perfectly caramelized bottom. My favorites are definitely the brioche au sucre or sugar brioche, the plie au chocolat, a croissant dough filled with chocolate chips and vanilla custard, as well as the brioche au chocolat that has tons of chocolate on top!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
WESTFIELD, NJ
weddingsparrow.com

Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island

Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
HUNTINGTON, NY
westviewnews.org

THE SECRET WEAPON OF URBAN LIVING

Sometimes our cities get the unwarranted reputation as being cold, dangerous and unfriendly places to live. Many of our European friends often remark how much they love New York, but that they could never live here.They remember the sky scrapers often obscuring the sun, bustling streets with honking horns, ambulance sirens and the ominous and ubiquitous steam rising from our streets. Do any of us really understand why that steam is there? I guess it is just one of those things we accept blindly as a fact of life of living in New York. Our friends’ opinions of the city often change, however, when they see where we live on Grove Street. They never expect to see a street lined with stately trees forming a sort of gothic canopy protecting our block. They are surprised to see the quaint birdhouses often hidden in plain sight giving the block some needed and welcome color in the wintery months when the Autumn leaves have fallen. They are amazed to see the beautiful flowers and selected greenery that abounds in the tree-wells around every tree, not only on Grove Street, but on the surrounding streets such as Bedford, Barrow and Commerce. They marvel at the lack of traffic and have even chuckled at the sight of a cat lying peacefully and undisturbed in the middle of Commerce street near The Cherry Lane Theatre. Our city, however, has another secret weapon that allows for many social interactions that often are not present in the suburbs. There, most things now seem to be oriented to the back of the house where often residents drive home from work directly into their garages never even seeing the neighbors. They enter the house from the garage to enjoy their back yard, pool or outside deck. What do we have that they often do not have? This secret weapon to which i refer is THE STOOP!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
malta

cruise ships from new York to Bahamas

Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy