The Real Deal: Enjoy a staycation in NYC with deals at restaurants, hotels and theaters

Thinking of taking a staycation? There are a number of great deals available in New York City and its boroughs with savings on restaurants, hotels and theater shows.

New York City restaurant week runs through Feb. 12. You can get a two-course lunch or three-course dinner, ranging in price from $30 to $60.

Then try to catch a show on Broadway. Right now, Broadway is offering 2-for-1 ticket deals. If you are flexible on dates and times you can get an even better deal.

Site-seeing tours and museums throughout the five boroughs are also discounted right now, so it's a great time to visit places like the Statue of Liberty or the Museum of Ice Cream.

Many hotels are also offering 23% off regular rates for those looking to spend the night after a day of fun activities.

There are some restrictions with the deals, so be sure to read the fine print before you purchase anything.

Click here for more information on all the fun offers.