INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO