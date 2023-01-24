ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating homicide on city's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found on Indianapolis' near northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. Experts recommend reading to children as early as …. Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3-month-old abducted baby found safe; grandmother thankful

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DaWonda Mack, a grandmother of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, is thrilled to have her granddaughter safely home. “I’m just happy La’Lani is safe. She’s out of harm’s way,” Mack told News 8 on Wednesday night. The first reported on Tuesday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody

UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Girl, 3, dies more than two weeks after fire at east side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS – A January fire at an east side apartment has claimed another victim. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 3-year-old girl has died more than two weeks after being hospitalized. Two other people, including 31-year-old Raymond Diggs and a 1-year-old child, also died in the Jan. 9 fire in the 2800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in southwest Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being struck on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, IMPD officers responded to State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. Police found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Ambulance crashes on Campus Parkway, driver & passenger injured

At 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville police officers responded to the area of 13675 Campus Pkwy., Noblesville, in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located the vehicle involved. Evidence at the scene and witness statements...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

