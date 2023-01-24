Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
atozsports.com
Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had the most confident reaction to his second touchdown pass against the Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC divisional round matchup with the Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. A Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL. That, they...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills' coaches aren't the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings
The finish line is in sight, folks. There are three games left on the NFL schedule before the offseason hits. This a great time for us to pause, reflect and not overreact to the NFL action that just graced our televisions. Let’s slow down and try to appreciate all the work that goes into being good enough to make it this far in the season. (And make some fun of teams still looking for head coaches.)
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
linknky.com
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
