Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners

We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
atozsports.com

Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
RadarOnline

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
The Spun

Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss

On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals.  When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response.  "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills' coaches aren't the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings

The finish line is in sight, folks. There are three games left on the NFL schedule before the offseason hits. This a great time for us to pause, reflect and not overreact to the NFL action that just graced our televisions. Let’s slow down and try to appreciate all the work that goes into being good enough to make it this far in the season. (And make some fun of teams still looking for head coaches.)
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.

