Image Title (Photo: Tennessee Athletics Communication)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11593467" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=3151d242-99ba-4717-ae59-6a52d73d25dc&channel=college-basketball&key=11593467&pcid=3151d242-99ba-4717-ae59-6a52d73d25dc"></div><p>No. 4 Tennessee basketball will wear 'classic' alternate uniforms against No. 10 Texas this weekend, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon.</p><p>"Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique tradition and history of the UT brand," Tennessee said in a graphic on social media when unveiling its new 'Tennessee Classic' uniform. "Alongside the prior introductions of the Smokey Grey, Dark Mode and Summitt Legacy concepts, Tennessee Classic presents a fourth alternate uniform avenue for Tennessee's athletic teams."</p><p>The new uniform is off-white with a script Vols across the front of the jersey. It also features a new orange "Tri-Star State" logo on the back of the jersey above the nameplate. Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">???? <a href="https://t.co/cP6VsjAEA9">https://t.co/cP6VsjAEA9</a> <a href="https://t.co/67NphfUcnG">pic.twitter.com/67NphfUcnG</a></p>— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Hoops/status/1618698399209115648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 26, 2023</a></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></p><p>Tennessee last debuted alternate jerseys when it wore white throwback uniforms in the NIT Season Tip-Off in November 2018. The throwback white uniforms quickly became the new standard home uniform, replacing the new-look Nike version. The Vols then debuted a matching throwback orange jersey for road games in 2020. UT still wears the pair of throwback jerseys as its standard home and away uniforms.</p><p>Tennessee's basketball uniforms were overhauled before the 2015-16 season, after the school entered a contract with Nike for all of its athletic programs. The Vols had the same look the first three seasons under Rick Barnes, but on a different Nike template, one that removed the ghosted 'Power T' and the state logo printed on the back, behind the players' name and numbers.</p><p>The throwback uniform is modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the '80s, with Tennessee printed on an arc across the chest of the jersey, with Volunteers printed below the number on the front of the uniform. The Vols sported a similar look while winning SEC championships in the 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons.</p><p>When Tennessee entered the new deal with Nike, it came with a 'Smokey Grey' alternate uniform, a gray uniform with a black stripe across the chest with VOLS in orange block letters, trimmed in orange with orange numerals.</p><p>Those uniforms were worn three times during the 2015-16 season, in home wins over LSU and Florida and a loss to Ole Miss, and were worn once during a 70-60 home loss to South Carolina. They haven't been seen since.</p><p>Tennessee also had a gray alternate uniform during the adidas era, last seen in the 2014 SEC Tournament in a semifinal matchup against then-No. 1 Florida. Nike's 'Smokey Grey' uniform set is designed after uniforms the Vols wore during the 1911-1912 season.</p>

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO