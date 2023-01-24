Read full article on original website
Mike White knew Tennessee was better than Georgia heading into Wednesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols, led by veteran coach Rick Barnes, are ranked No. 4 nationally and have stacked solid recruiting classes for years. White, the longtime former Florida coach, is in his first season of a rebuilding effort in Athens.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
Several of Tennessee's Class of 2023 signees are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' final rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class for the final time on Thursday, and a number of the Vols' newest additions made the list. Ten of Tennessee's...
Image Title (Photo: Tennessee Athletics Communication)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11593467" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=3151d242-99ba-4717-ae59-6a52d73d25dc&channel=college-basketball&key=11593467&pcid=3151d242-99ba-4717-ae59-6a52d73d25dc"></div><p>No. 4 Tennessee basketball will wear 'classic' alternate uniforms against No. 10 Texas this weekend, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon.</p><p>"Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique tradition and history of the UT brand," Tennessee said in a graphic on social media when unveiling its new 'Tennessee Classic' uniform. "Alongside the prior introductions of the Smokey Grey, Dark Mode and Summitt Legacy concepts, Tennessee Classic presents a fourth alternate uniform avenue for Tennessee's athletic teams."</p><p>The new uniform is off-white with a script Vols across the front of the jersey. It also features a new orange "Tri-Star State" logo on the back of the jersey above the nameplate. Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">???? <a href="https://t.co/cP6VsjAEA9">https://t.co/cP6VsjAEA9</a> <a href="https://t.co/67NphfUcnG">pic.twitter.com/67NphfUcnG</a></p>— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Hoops/status/1618698399209115648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 26, 2023</a></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></p><p>Tennessee last debuted alternate jerseys when it wore white throwback uniforms in the NIT Season Tip-Off in November 2018. The throwback white uniforms quickly became the new standard home uniform, replacing the new-look Nike version. The Vols then debuted a matching throwback orange jersey for road games in 2020. UT still wears the pair of throwback jerseys as its standard home and away uniforms.</p><p>Tennessee's basketball uniforms were overhauled before the 2015-16 season, after the school entered a contract with Nike for all of its athletic programs. The Vols had the same look the first three seasons under Rick Barnes, but on a different Nike template, one that removed the ghosted 'Power T' and the state logo printed on the back, behind the players' name and numbers.</p><p>The throwback uniform is modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the '80s, with Tennessee printed on an arc across the chest of the jersey, with Volunteers printed below the number on the front of the uniform. The Vols sported a similar look while winning SEC championships in the 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons.</p><p>When Tennessee entered the new deal with Nike, it came with a 'Smokey Grey' alternate uniform, a gray uniform with a black stripe across the chest with VOLS in orange block letters, trimmed in orange with orange numerals.</p><p>Those uniforms were worn three times during the 2015-16 season, in home wins over LSU and Florida and a loss to Ole Miss, and were worn once during a 70-60 home loss to South Carolina. They haven't been seen since.</p><p>Tennessee also had a gray alternate uniform during the adidas era, last seen in the 2014 SEC Tournament in a semifinal matchup against then-No. 1 Florida. Nike's 'Smokey Grey' uniform set is designed after uniforms the Vols wore during the 1911-1912 season.</p>
Tennessee opened the season ranked fifth and it was Final Four or bust. Then it all unraveled. And history and expectations might be harder to overcome than injuries and the nation's toughest schedule.
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 4 team in college basketball and are gearing up to host the Georgia Bulldogs.
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Josh Heupel got a raise of around $4 million. The University of Tennessee's Head Football Coach signed his new contract on Tuesday, making $9 million plus incentives and staying with the team until at least 2029. Under his leadership, the team made it to...
wvlt.tv
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of...
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATE
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
utdailybeacon.com
With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
WATE
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
bbbtv12.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
247Sports
