Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Georgia's White: Tennessee 'obviously better than we are'

Mike White knew Tennessee was better than Georgia heading into Wednesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols, led by veteran coach Rick Barnes, are ranked No. 4 nationally and have stacked solid recruiting classes for years. White, the longtime former Florida coach, is in his first season of a rebuilding effort in Athens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee basketball to wear 'classic' alternate uniforms against Texas

No. 4 Tennessee basketball will wear 'classic' alternate uniforms against No. 10 Texas this weekend, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

"Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique tradition and history of the UT brand," Tennessee said in a graphic on social media when unveiling its new 'Tennessee Classic' uniform. "Alongside the prior introductions of the Smokey Grey, Dark Mode and Summitt Legacy concepts, Tennessee Classic presents a fourth alternate uniform avenue for Tennessee's athletic teams."

The new uniform is off-white with a script Vols across the front of the jersey. It also features a new orange "Tri-Star State" logo on the back of the jersey above the nameplate. Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tennessee last debuted alternate jerseys when it wore white throwback uniforms in the NIT Season Tip-Off in November 2018. The throwback white uniforms quickly became the new standard home uniform, replacing the new-look Nike version. The Vols then debuted a matching throwback orange jersey for road games in 2020. UT still wears the pair of throwback jerseys as its standard home and away uniforms.

Tennessee's basketball uniforms were overhauled before the 2015-16 season, after the school entered a contract with Nike for all of its athletic programs. The Vols had the same look the first three seasons under Rick Barnes, but on a different Nike template, one that removed the ghosted 'Power T' and the state logo printed on the back, behind the players' name and numbers.

The throwback uniform is modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the '80s, with Tennessee printed on an arc across the chest of the jersey, with Volunteers printed below the number on the front of the uniform. The Vols sported a similar look while winning SEC championships in the 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons.

When Tennessee entered the new deal with Nike, it came with a 'Smokey Grey' alternate uniform, a gray uniform with a black stripe across the chest with VOLS in orange block letters, trimmed in orange with orange numerals.

Those uniforms were worn three times during the 2015-16 season, in home wins over LSU and Florida and a loss to Ole Miss, and were worn once during a 70-60 home loss to South Carolina. They haven't been seen since.

Tennessee also had a gray alternate uniform during the adidas era, last seen in the 2014 SEC Tournament in a semifinal matchup against then-No. 1 Florida. Nike's 'Smokey Grey' uniform set is designed after uniforms the Vols wore during the 1911-1912 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

