This is how the Democrats keep this big lie going.There will be sheep that believe it.Biden is solely responsible for high gas prices! Raggedy Ann needs to find another job, She's terrible at lying.🤡
Democrat playbook: Blame everyone who disagrees with them of wanting to do what the Democrats are already doing. That way, if/when people realize what's happening, they can blame it on Republicans.
Strange words that she concocted. In my state we are paying double the price for gas than we were 2 years ago and that is with her so-called drop in price. This whole administration couldn't tell us the truth if you paid them to. Oh heck, we are paying them.
Related
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
Reporter calls out Biden for complaining of 'poison' politics while smearing Republicans as 'segregationists'
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans are willing to stand up to Democrats
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
Embattled House freshman George Santos gave his first floor remarks in support of Iranian protestors.
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
Trump warns U.S. House Republicans not to touch Social Security, Medicare
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1736