With deliveries of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, we’ve been treated to many reviews and comparison tests in recent weeks, all of which have been particularly glowing. In fact, the Raptor R even beat out its chief (and only, really) rival, the Ram TRX, in one recent comparison test between the two supercharged, V8-powered, off-road-focused pickups. Now, Late Model Restoration has managed to get a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R on the dyno, and the results of that effort are certainly interesting.

6 DAYS AGO