Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Related
FBI joins search for 8-year-old Vancouver boy missing since last summer; grandparents face charges
The FBI and the Vancouver police are trying to locate an 8-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in more than six months. Breadson John’s family members who live in the area have said he isn’t missing, but they haven’t told police where he is, officials said.
KGW
Man found shot and killed in vehicle in north Portland
Portland police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street on Jan. 26. No suspects have been arrested.
Man shot, killed in Montavilla neighborhood identified by Portland police
Portland police identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood on Wednesday.
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in SE Portland murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
61-year-old man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident
A 61-year-old man was life-flighted to a local hospital after an ATV accident Wednesday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
KATU.com
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
KGW
Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
Suspected impaired driver, passengers injured after crashing into creek
Four people, including the driver who is accused of driving while impaired, crashed down an embankment and into Boulder Creek Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on SE Powell
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
focushillsboro.com
A Survivor Of A Serial Murder Suspect In Clark County Testified In The Case
Nearly half a century after the discovery of the first victim’s remains, the trial of a man suspected of being a serial murderer in Clark County has begun. In 1974, Portland teen Martha Morrison was found dead; Warren Forrest is accused of murdering her. Forrest was arrested in 1978...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
TriMet permanently bans man accused of biting off victim’s ear
The man accused of violently biting off an elderly man's ear at a Gresham MAX station was permanently banned from TriMet on Wednesday, marking the second-ever lifetime ban issued.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland released on bail
A Portland man accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in December was allowed to bail out of jail after he argued that he acted in self-defense at the end of a dispute over use of the shower and the length of time the roommate’s girlfriend was staying at their apartment.
Comments / 0