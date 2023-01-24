ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

Police identify victim in SE Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

