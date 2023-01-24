Read full article on original website
Less Than a Week Left to Claim Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
T-Mobile customers past and present may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but the deadline to file a claim is less than a week away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to a 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
Judge blocks sale of machine gun converters after U.S. sues
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has obtained a court order blocking two firearms companies from imperiling public safety by illegally selling devices to convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns.
Canada to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank. “This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces...
Brazil’s Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 billion in debt
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week...
Pakistan seeks U.S. help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan – Dawn
(Reuters) – Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year’s devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday. The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout...
U.S. Senate finance chair: Congress should hike tax on oil firms’ stock buybacks
(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden on Thursday said Congress must do more to raise taxes on oil companies’ stock buybacks after Chevron Corp announced it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion. “There were a lot of people who had to...
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach’s U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches. In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
China’s open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world’s second-largest economy. The prospect of a revival in deals comes as Chinese policymakers try...
Exclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) – French car maker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Leaders of the two companies were meeting via video link for...
ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen Philippines drug war investigation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor’s request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation...
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Former Panama president’s sons return after U.S. conviction for money laundering
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli returned to their country on Wednesday, after serving a sentence in the United States for money laundering in a case linked to the Odebrecht scandal, a spokesperson for the family said. The sons of Martinelli – Luis...
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
Yellen lauds Ford’s 100-year history in South Africa, flags more investments
SILVERTON, South Africa (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday lauded the Ford Motor Co’s 100-year history of assembling vehicles in South Africa and underscored Washington’s resolve to expand trade ties with countries that it “can count on,” including South Africa. Yellen spoke...
Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by U.S
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah. The central bank said in a statement that it...
Industry body clarifies what happens when crypto derivatives crash
LONDON (Reuters) – An industry body set out a global framework on Thursday for trading derivatives linked to cryptoassets to avoid FTX-style collapses sowing confusion over ownership. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) published guidance for trading digital asset derivatives to clarify what happens when things go wrong...
