104.1 WIKY

Canada to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank. “This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces...
Brazil’s Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 billion in debt

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week...
Pakistan seeks U.S. help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan – Dawn

(Reuters) – Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year’s devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday. The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout...
WASHINGTON STATE
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach’s U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches. In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push

(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
China’s open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world’s second-largest economy. The prospect of a revival in deals comes as Chinese policymakers try...
ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen Philippines drug war investigation

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor’s request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation...
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by U.S

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah. The central bank said in a statement that it...
Industry body clarifies what happens when crypto derivatives crash

LONDON (Reuters) – An industry body set out a global framework on Thursday for trading derivatives linked to cryptoassets to avoid FTX-style collapses sowing confusion over ownership. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) published guidance for trading digital asset derivatives to clarify what happens when things go wrong...

