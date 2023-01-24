Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr with ‘list of best practices’ in last dig at Man Utd & is set to end career there
CRISTIANO RONALDO joined Al-Nassr with a list of "best practices" following his acrimonious departure from Man Utd. The Portuguese star, 37, made his competitive debut for the Saudi Arabian side on Sunday. And while Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target, Al-Nassr did win the game 1-0 to maintain...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico
MADRID (Reuters) -Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in extra time as Real Madrid fought back to beat local rivals Atletico 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals. On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
(Reuters) – Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year’s World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final. England struggled before arriving in Qatar and were booed after losing 4-0 at home to Hungary...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach’s U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches. In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
Fiorentina make decision on Sofyan Amrabat amid Liverpool & Tottenham interest
Fiorentina general manager makes statement on future of Liverpool & Tottenham target Sofyan Amrabat.
Tri-City Herald
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
Leeds join Arsenal in Weston McKennie transfer battle as Jesse Marsch’s side open talks with Juventus over deal
LEEDS have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in some top quality back-up to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. But now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Leeds...
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup
(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Man Utd and Chelsea transfer blow as Lyon president confirms Malo Gusto will STAY at French club
MALO GUSTO will stay at Lyon despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. The two teams have been battling it out for the right-back and had hoped to complete a deal this month. Chelsea reportedly agreed personal terms with the youngster but Lyon denied...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Forest win reaction, Red Devils eye HUGE Chiesa deal, Kane linked – updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.
