ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico

MADRID (Reuters) -Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in extra time as Real Madrid fought back to beat local rivals Atletico 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals. On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup

(Reuters) – Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year’s World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final. England struggled before arriving in Qatar and were booed after losing 4-0 at home to Hungary...
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach’s U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches. In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
Tri-City Herald

Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup

(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report

Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy