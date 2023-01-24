Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.

Being considered the greatest basketball player of all time does have its perks, and Michael Jordan certainly enjoys them. But there's always another angle to it, which is facing massive criticism from the media.

For most, Jordan is the GOAT and has this ice-cold personality that can never be penetrated, but underneath all of it, Michael Jordan is still human. And just like everyone else in the world, he is prone to getting angry or frustrated when facing constant criticism. As per veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, Jordan doesn't care much about being criticized, but only if one condition is met by the media.

"Michael Jordan is one of these things. It’s a misnomer about him. Because that’s a friend. That’s a brother. I love Michael Jordan, obviously. And I thank him; anybody associated with basketball should thank Michael Jordan for what he’s done for the game of basketball. People get on him because they think that he can’t take criticism. That is not true. Michael Jordan will cuss me out, or somebody else out, quicker than you can say your name if you blindside him. If you call Michael Jordan, ‘This is how I feel. Here’s why,’ he’s got no problem with you. Give him an opportunity to explain. And, if he has no explanation or he couldn’t reach you, didn’t return your call, or whatever, whatever, he’s very big about that. That’s a complete misnomer about most of these guys."

So as per Smith, the key to offering criticism to MJ lies in being honest with him, and there's one huge example of what happens when that condition is not met.

Michael Jordan And Charles Barkley's Broken Friendship Is The Perfect Example Of How Not To Criticize The Bulls Legend

During their playing days, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley faced off against each other many times. But they shared some good moments too. Be it playing golf with each other or simply hanging out. However, Barkley recently explained the reason that cost him his friendship with Jordan .

It was none other than Charles Barkley's criticism of Michael Jordan's lack of success as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. When we compare it to what Jordan achieved during his playing career , his time as an owner is underwhelming. MJ must have been aware of it, but Barkley openly criticizing his ownership style led to a somewhat unfixable friendship breakup between them.

