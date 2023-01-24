ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lFMQ_0kPIpjPO00

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Being considered the greatest basketball player of all time does have its perks, and Michael Jordan certainly enjoys them. But there's always another angle to it, which is facing massive criticism from the media.

For most, Jordan is the GOAT and has this ice-cold personality that can never be penetrated, but underneath all of it, Michael Jordan is still human. And just like everyone else in the world, he is prone to getting angry or frustrated when facing constant criticism. As per veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, Jordan doesn't care much about being criticized, but only if one condition is met by the media.

"Michael Jordan is one of these things. It’s a misnomer about him. Because that’s a friend. That’s a brother. I love Michael Jordan, obviously. And I thank him; anybody associated with basketball should thank Michael Jordan for what he’s done for the game of basketball. People get on him because they think that he can’t take criticism. That is not true. Michael Jordan will cuss me out, or somebody else out, quicker than you can say your name if you blindside him.

If you call Michael Jordan, ‘This is how I feel. Here’s why,’ he’s got no problem with you. Give him an opportunity to explain. And, if he has no explanation or he couldn’t reach you, didn’t return your call, or whatever, whatever, he’s very big about that. That’s a complete misnomer about most of these guys."

So as per Smith, the key to offering criticism to MJ lies in being honest with him, and there's one huge example of what happens when that condition is not met.

Michael Jordan And Charles Barkley's Broken Friendship Is The Perfect Example Of How Not To Criticize The Bulls Legend

During their playing days, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley faced off against each other many times. But they shared some good moments too. Be it playing golf with each other or simply hanging out. However, Barkley recently explained the reason that cost him his friendship with Jordan .

It was none other than Charles Barkley's criticism of Michael Jordan's lack of success as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. When we compare it to what Jordan achieved during his playing career , his time as an owner is underwhelming. MJ must have been aware of it, but Barkley openly criticizing his ownership style led to a somewhat unfixable friendship breakup between them.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 7

Related
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Opens Up About Struggling With A Learning Disability

Stephen A. made some interesting revelations in his new book. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports journalists in the entire world. He is a staple of the television show First Take where he gets to let off his hot takes that tend to enrage sports fans. Overall, he is a beloved figure and without him, sports talk TV would look a lot different.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy