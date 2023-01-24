ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

paininthepass.info

Fatal Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon On Southbound I-15

HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 killed a person and airlifted another Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:47pm Monday January 23, 2023. The location was on southbound Interstate 15 at Harvard Road. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured

A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday.    The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    Photo courtesy of @the_old_16th The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance The post Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy

Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

paininthepass.info

Three Vehicle Crash Jammed Northbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass Saturday Late Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving at least three vehicles on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound I-15 about a mile before Cleghorn Road exit. The crash happened at about 10:54am Saturday on January 21, 2023.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA

