Driver Killed After Crashing into Concrete Truck on 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete truck just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the 10 Freeway in the city of West Covina. California Highway Patrol and West Covina Fire Department responded to a traffic collision westbound 10 Freeway at...
Fatal Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon On Southbound I-15
HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 killed a person and airlifted another Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:47pm Monday January 23, 2023. The location was on southbound Interstate 15 at Harvard Road. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash.
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured
A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Photo courtesy of @the_old_16th The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance The post Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
Missing 75-year-old hiker found alive on Mount Baldy; search continues for 2 others
A 75-year-old man who had disappeared while hiking on Mount Baldy over the weekend has been found alive on Tuesday, but two other hikers remain missing. Jin Chung, 75, from North Hollywood, was found responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment, confirmed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He had suffered a leg injury […]
Drunk Driver Crashes Head-On Saturday Night On Highway 395, Killing A Woman & Her Unborn Child
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >>Woman and her unborn child were killed and one person was arrested after a DUI crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia late Saturday night, authorities said. California Highway Patrol Hesperia Police Department, and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on Highway...
Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
Punctured Gas Line Prompts Fire Crews to Cordon off MoVal Construction Site
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A gas main was ruptured Wednesday by a construction crew working in Moreno Valley, prompting Riverside County Fire Department crews to clear the site until the line could be shut off. The breach was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of Bethany Road,...
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy
Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy
San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website.
Man allegedly assaults deputy and tries to take his firearm but is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a deputy and tried to take his firearm during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 19 at about 1:53 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call for...
Three Vehicle Crash Jammed Northbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass Saturday Late Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving at least three vehicles on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound I-15 about a mile before Cleghorn Road exit. The crash happened at about 10:54am Saturday on January 21, 2023.
Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet
A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
