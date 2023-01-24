Read full article on original website
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
5 Things To Know About Giambattista Valli’s Beverly Hills-Inspired SS23 Haute Couture Show
Giambattista Valli drew inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills for his spring couture spectacle in Paris. British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen reports.
Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show
Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots....
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Kylie Jenner Roars in Wild Lion-Head Dress & Toe-Sculpted Heels at Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Kylie Jenner made a regal statement — literally — in the front row of Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris on Monday, Jenner took in Daniel Roseberry’s new spring 2023 designs with seatmate Marisa Berenson in a piece that was fresh off the runway — in fact, pre-runway, as it was worn moments later in the show by Irina Shayk. The Kylie Baby founder’s spring 2023 outfit featured a ruched black velvet strapless gown, cinched with gold corset-like back ties. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head —...
Noah Cyrus Steps Out in Trippy Optical Illusion Dress for Paris Fashion Week
The singer's gown will make your head spin.
Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show
Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement. The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone...
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
Paris Fashion Week: Dante's Inferno and faux taxidermy open Haute Couture shows
Designs by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, inspired by Dante's Inferno and featuring faux taxidermy, kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week. "Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso: One cannot exist without the others," says Roseberry in the show notes. "It is a reminder that there is no such...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Blackpink’s Jisoo Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show
Blackpink’s Jisoo attended Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris on Jan. 23 dressed in an all-white ensemble. The singer was outfitted in a flouncy dress and lace pumps, all Dior. The “Pink Venom” songstress’ dress was a collared maxi style with sheer sleeves that transitioned into a structured bodice with an intricately embossed botanical motif. The top was followed by a pleated balloon skirt with loads of volume, the full style making for a more eye-catching silhouette. Accessorizing her ensemble, the South Korean star toted a pink and white floral mini Dior bag featuring shiny gold hardware. Departing from her...
