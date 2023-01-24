Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Dow misses quarterly profit estimates, plans to cut 2,000 jobs
(Reuters) – Chemicals giant Dow Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher energy costs, weaker demand and supply chain disruptions and said it would cut about 2,000 jobs globally. Dow has seen its production costs rise in recent quarters due to higher energy...
104.1 WIKY
SEB profit climbs on strong interest income, raises dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish banking group SEB reported a forecast-beating rise in fourth-quarter net earnings on Thursday as a string of central bank rate hikes helped lift interest income, and also proposed a larger-than-expected rise in shareholder dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Motley Fool
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
They also have exceptional track records of growing their payouts. That combination could enable this group to produce attractive total returns in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong demand
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it earned...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Visa profit beats estimates on resilient consumer spending
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc's (V.N) first-quarter profit beat Wall Street targets on Thursday as its payments volume held steady with Americans still spending on international travel despite an economic slowdown.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
US stocks drop as gloomy earnings reports from Big Tech and others roll in
Big Tech is in focus with quarterly results coming in after that group of stocks was slammed last year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
104.1 WIKY
Argentina agricultural areas to receive much-needed rain – grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A storm front is expected to bring desperately needed rain to a large swathe of Argentina’s parched agricultural land over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, which should help farmers in the planting stage as the South American country suffers a historic drought.
CNBC
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
Investopedia
Mastercard Profit, Revenue Growth Could Decelerate to Slowest Rate in Years
Mastercard will likely post fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.58 vs. $2.35 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue probably grew 11% to $5.8 billion. Gross dollar volume likely climbed 4.7% to $2.2 trillion. Consumers have leaned on credit cards for payments as inflation has raised prices on many goods. Mastercard Inc. (MA),...
Covered Call ETFs: What Are They & What Kind Of Dividend Yields Can You Expect?
Let's discuss covered call techniques, ETFs, their advantages and disadvantages, and how investors can utilize them to make money in the current market.
Comments / 0