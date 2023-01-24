Read full article on original website
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Autoblog
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
A self-described former Tesla fanboy, Bob Perkowitz was among the first few thousand people to reserve a Model S way back in 2009. He took delivery in 2012 and eventually upgraded to a 2017 edition of the same sedan. He was planning to buy a 2022 model, too. Then things...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
Elon Musk says he counted on cashing in SpaceX stock to take Tesla private when he tweeted 'funding secured'
Elon Musk said he counted on selling SpaceX stock to take Tesla private when he tweeted "funding secured" in 2018. "SpaceX stock alone meant 'funding secured' by itself," the billionaire CEO said in a civil court Monday. Musk's notorious tweet has landed him in legal battle with Tesla shareholders who...
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Elon Musk sold nearly $3.6B worth of Tesla shares before the company said it missed delivery targets
Experts are calling for greater transparency to why Elon Musk sold off 22 million Tesla shares just weeks before disappointing sales numbers were made public.
Futurism
Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla
It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Musk says China rivals 'work hardest, smartest'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for lithium refining to be raised “dramatically”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that he does not believe a change in copper production is necessary to ensure that the sustainability movement continues its ramp. He did highlight, however, that lithium refining needs to increase by a substantial degree. On Sunday, Musk posted a response to Twitter account...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success
While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
