OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Halliburton focused on shareholder return after 33% increase in revenue
A 33% year-on-year improvement in total revenues warrants an increase in dividends paid out to shareholders, the upstream company said Tuesday.
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits.
104.1 WIKY
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter
PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
investing.com
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter. The tiny South American country, one of the fastest growing oil nations, is flooding Hess with revenue from...
rigzone.com
Chevron to Buy Back $75B in Stock After Record Profit
Chevron Corp. plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers. The stock repurchase program will kick in April 1 and will be triple the size...
104.1 WIKY
STMicroelectronics lifts fourth quarter sales
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday reported fourth-quarter sales ahead of market expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. The firm’s net revenue rose to $4.42 billon compared to $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, according...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
104.1 WIKY
SEB profit climbs on strong interest income, raises dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish banking group SEB reported a forecast-beating rise in fourth-quarter net earnings on Thursday as a string of central bank rate hikes helped lift interest income, and also proposed a larger-than-expected rise in shareholder dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from...
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
Hyundai Motor forecasts robust EV growth after quarterly profit jump
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Thursday it expects to have solid backorder demand in major car markets and forecast robust growth in electric vehicle sales, including in the United States where regulatory concerns have clouded its outlook.
Motley Fool
