Read full article on original website
Related
Following Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster Fiasco, Live Nation's President Jumped From Apologetic To Defensive During Senate Hearing
Following the Ticketmaster fiasco during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sale, the Senate hearing has begun, and the Live Nation president jumped from apologetic to defensive.
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
TMZ.com
Sen. Klobuchar Says Taylor Swift Fans Forced Ticketmaster 'Monopoly' Hearing
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Ticketmaster's stranglehold on the concert tickets and venues is a longstanding problem -- but she gives full credit to Taylor Swift fans for pushing the issue over the hump. The Senator from Minnesota joins us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to reveal why Swifties' making a historic...
Popculture
Taylor Swift Songs Get Repeatedly Quoted During Congressional Hearing About Ticketmaster
On Tuesday, executives in the ticket sales industry testified in the United States Senate about possibly monopolistic practices. These issues came to prominence last year when ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour were mishandled, infuriating fans everywhere. The senators were not shy about referencing Swift or even quoting her lyrics during this hearing.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
Live music execs grilled on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift tour mess
Ticketmaster was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill on Tuesday following the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle, which saw droves of fans unable to secure tickets to her wildly popular upcoming tour. Why it matters: It took an artist as big as Taylor Swift to get the conversation about why...
NC Attorney General continues Ticketmaster investigation amid federal lawmakers' hearing
Tuesday's congressional hearing and Josh Stein's investigation seek to uncover if Ticketmaster is a monopoly and what the impact is on consumers.
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee also debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping...
DC's Free Britney America to host Ticketmaster protest outside U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol. Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.
‘Handcuffed’ to Ticketmaster: Ticketing official says distributor controls majority of Las Vegas live events
Millions of Taylor Swift fans are holding onto their bad blood with Ticketmaster, which has landed the distributor giant in front of US senators.
Sen. Klobuchar says hidden Ticketmaster fees can add 75%, pushes investigation
The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking steps to continue its investigation into the ticket purveyor Ticketmaster and the “monopoly” some members say it holds on the ticket industry.
Taylor Swift ticket meltdown: Ticketmaster officials answer lawmakers’ questions
It was the day that Taylor Swift fans had been looking forward to, but their hopes of seeing their favorite performer were quickly squashed when Ticketmaster crashed. Now, the company that owns Ticketmaster, Live Nation, has been called to Capitol Hill to explain why ticket sales melted down. The Senate...
Live Nation CFO defends Ticketmaster, blames bots for Taylor Swift debacle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ticketmaster learned “valuable lessons” when the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
One nation, under Swift
American democracy can be a real slog. Progress tends to be measured in millimeters. Victories are few and far between, as any activist will tell you. Some people may even find a kind of beauty in the way the system was designed to keep special interests in check. But the...
Engadget
Ticketmaster knows it has a bot problem, but it wants Congress to fix it
In November, millions of Taylor Swift fans logged on to Ticketmaster hoping to scoop up tickets to arguably the most-anticipated tour of 2023. When the time came, the site crashed, rendering verified users unable to purchase admission to the singer's first slate of shows in five years. In the immediate aftermath, Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation explained that while 1.5 million people had signed up as legit customers, over 14 million hit the site when tickets went on sale — many of which were bots.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Scalper bots caused Taylor Swift ticket chaos, Senate panel hears in testimony
President of Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, tells Senate judiciary committee the bots caused technical glitches
Comments / 0