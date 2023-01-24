ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Target Three Players Who Can Replace 37-Year-Old Chris Paul In The Future

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 2 days ago

NBA insider reveals three players that could replace Chris Paul on the Phoenix Suns.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Over the last few seasons, the Phoenix Suns have enjoyed a lot of success in the regular season. Even in the postseason, the Suns advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals, albeit losing it against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. But what's the catalyst behind the Suns' success in recent years? Well, it is none other than the arrival of Chris Paul to the team.

Love him or hate him , it's hard not to admit that prior to Chris Paul being part of the Suns, they struggled to win consistently, even in the regular season. Among other issues, the Phoenix Suns lacked the presence of a pure point guard on the roster.

Unfortunately, as good as CP3 is, he is already 37 years old, and this season has missed a lot of time due to injuries. Evidently, it has reflected in the Suns having a 24-24 record.

Phoenix Suns Are Already Scouting Potential Replacements For Chris Paul

The time around the NBA Trade Deadline is very exciting for fans. It's the last chance teams get in the regular season to make some decent trades and improve their roster. As per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Phoenix Suns already have three players on their radar who may replace an aging Chris Paul.

Via Stein Line :

Chris Paul is back for Phoenix after missing seven games with a hip injury, but the 37-year-old has played in only 27 of the Suns' 48 games this season, having missed 14 games earlier due to a heel injury. Word is that those realities have prompted the Suns to start assessing their post-Paul future and thus identify Charlotte's Terry Rozier, New York's Immanuel Quickley and Toronto's Fred VanVleet as potential trade targets. The latest signals from the Knicks, as I reported on Jan. 14, indicate that Quickley will not be made available at this deadline. Rozier, though, is widely perceived as attainable given the Hornets' slide into Victor Wembanyama territory, while VanVleet's future with Canada's team remains unclear given the 21-27 Raptors' struggles and VanVleet's desire for a lucrative new contract in the offseason.

As per Stein, the Suns are just in the accessing stage about Chris Paul's future with the organization. We may get a much clearer picture after seeing how the Suns will perform in the playoffs, given if they advance to it.

So the organization can certainly postpone the search for Paul's replacement. But they still need to make a few trades to improve their roster this season. Otherwise, the way they are playing right now, things are not looking bright for the team.

