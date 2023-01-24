Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Winter Weather Approaches Northeast OK, Southeast KS
Winter weather may makes its way into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer at News on 6, things will be just cold enough as rain mixed with sleet arrives around 1:00 p.m. in Bartlesville and 2:00 p.m. in Coffeyville. Meyer adds that temperatures will be in the mid-30s until the precipitation arrives, which will send the temperature to near freezing conditions. He says snow will follow and it could be heavy at times.
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County
Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather. The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas school resource officer fined $1,500 in Miami Walmart shoplifting caper
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court. He was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
kggfradio.com
Caney Splits With Eureka
The Caney Bullpups got a much needed home victory, as they defeated the Eureka Tornadoes 34-25 Tuesday night. Colt Hightower led the Pups with 17 points, including four crucial free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Ben Matthews added seven points in the win. Lyle Perrier led the...
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Look to Conquer Dodge City
In what may end up being the biggest home game at Nellis Hall this season, the first place Dodge City Conquistadors come to Coffeyville to battle the Red Ravens with the conference title up for grabs. The Lady Ravens get it started at 5:30, where they can move into 2nd...
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
WIBW
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Reclaim Top Spot in KJCCC
Coffeyville Head Coach Jay Herkelman mentioned that the Red Ravens were searching for a redemption performance, after feeling the first matchup with Dodge City slipped away. The Red Ravens put the conference on notice, and cruised to victory to reclaim the top spot in the KJCCC with a 94-78 win.
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle
Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale Streaks Past Neodesha
When Cherryvale and Neodesha last met, the Blue Streaks were able to keep it close and make the Chargers sweat for a win. Tonight Cherryvale got payback and left no doubt in our KGGF High School Game of the Week. The Chargers topped the Blue Streaks 70-39, with Cherryvale improving...
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
