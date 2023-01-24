Winter weather may makes its way into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer at News on 6, things will be just cold enough as rain mixed with sleet arrives around 1:00 p.m. in Bartlesville and 2:00 p.m. in Coffeyville. Meyer adds that temperatures will be in the mid-30s until the precipitation arrives, which will send the temperature to near freezing conditions. He says snow will follow and it could be heavy at times.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO