ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Australian Open 2023 Day 10: Tommy Paul becomes 1st American man in semis since 2009, will face Novak Djokovic

On Day 10 of the Australian Open, American Tommy Paul punched his ticket to somewhere he's never gone before: the semifinal of a Grand Slam. The 25-year-old Paul, unseeded at the Australian Open, beat fellow unseeded American Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to become the first American man to make the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Johnson City Press

Australian Open Tennis

Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com

Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka

Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
wtatennis.com

Azarenka's renewed focus key to her run in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is focused only on the present. It's a focus that has landed her in her first semifinal in Melbourne for the first time in a decade. On Tuesday night, Azarenka, now 33, beat No.3 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. The victory sets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy