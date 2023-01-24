Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Australian Open 2023 Day 10: Tommy Paul becomes 1st American man in semis since 2009, will face Novak Djokovic
On Day 10 of the Australian Open, American Tommy Paul punched his ticket to somewhere he's never gone before: the semifinal of a Grand Slam. The 25-year-old Paul, unseeded at the Australian Open, beat fellow unseeded American Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to become the first American man to make the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Johnson City Press
Australian Open Tennis
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
Tennis-Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka
Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
wtatennis.com
Azarenka's renewed focus key to her run in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is focused only on the present. It's a focus that has landed her in her first semifinal in Melbourne for the first time in a decade. On Tuesday night, Azarenka, now 33, beat No.3 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. The victory sets...
Tennis-Australian Open final 2023: date, time of men's, women's and doubles tennis finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, while Ash Barty won the women's singles final to end Australia's 44-year wait for a home singles winner at the tournament.
Comments / 0