Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Man Utd transfer target Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli from Lille being investigated with concerns over deal
NAPOLI'S move for Victor Osimhen is set to be investigated by Italian authorities. The Serie A side signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020 for a fee that could reach £70million including add-ons. Juventus were slapped with a 15-point deduction last week after being accused of inflating transfer fees...
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr with ‘list of best practices’ in last dig at Man Utd & is set to end career there
CRISTIANO RONALDO joined Al-Nassr with a list of "best practices" following his acrimonious departure from Man Utd. The Portuguese star, 37, made his competitive debut for the Saudi Arabian side on Sunday. And while Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target, Al-Nassr did win the game 1-0 to maintain...
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag opens up on Manchester United star claiming “he can do better”
Erik ten Hag has opened up about Manchester United winger Antony, claiming “he can do better”. Antony has shown signs of inconsistency since making the move to Manchester United but it was never going to be easy making the step up to the Premier League. Adapting to a...
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Liverpool now favourites in Jude Bellingham transfer race ahead of Real Madrid and Man City as Dortmund talks hot up
LIVERPOOL are reportedly the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England starlet is one of the most sought-after names on the planet after a stellar World Cup. Bellingham has previously been linked with Liverpool, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester...
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
