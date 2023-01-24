Read full article on original website
Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be having a “VARIETY NIGHT” Saturday January 28th. 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5p.m.) This is a fun night at the Jubilee as we allow people to come on stage with the band and sing a song or sing by cd’s. We always have Lots of fun and Christian fellowship. on Saturday nights providing a clean, safe environment for the whole family to enjoy. The Jubilee has a concession stand, prize give aways, and intermission at half time with free deserts for everyone to enjoy. After intermission The Jubilee band will come on stage with talented musicians and singers and bring the audience some Southern Gospel Music. We hope you make plans to join us and see what’s happening at the Jubilee. We know you will go away blessed!
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
Stephen Everett Reid
Stephen Everett Reid 75, husband, brother, father, grandfather, Melchizedek Priesthood holder has reunited with his Father in Heaven as well as beloved family members on Friday, January 20, 2023. Leaving those of us behind who loved him to cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
The Aviation I class
The Aviation I class (above) at Ponca City High School spent the last week learning about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working in teams of two, they mapped out and explained the different FAA roles to create an overall image of the agency and its responsibilities. They created a poster that illustrated and explained the specific role they were assigned. These roles included Pilot Certification, Aircraft Certification, Air Traffic Control, Airports, Commercial Space Transportation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and Security and Hazardous Materials Safety. They also were responsible for creating an oral presentation of their research. A Gallery Walk was held in the hall outside the classroom and visitors were able to listen to the presentation and ask questions.
OU women’s gymnastics: Sooners finish strong on beam to knock off No. 5 Utah in home opener
Body Jan. 22—Oklahoma found itself in a position it hadn’t been in this season during Sunday’s home opener. The Sooners stole the momentum on the first rotation of the meet with a season- high vault score of 49.650. But two rotations later, that momentum was slowly starting...
Osage County municipal filing set to begin Monday, February 6, 2023
Body Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the...
OU men’s basketball: Baylor’s late 3-pointers, offensive rebounds sink Sooners
Body Jan. 21—It was, again, another close game for Oklahoma. Though this time, it appeared the Sooners would break through their lategame issues. Trailing by two points with just over two minutes to go, Jalen Hill snagged a critical offensive rebound and paid it off with a basket. On the other end, the Sooners secured a defensive stop and rebound against Baylor, which led to a fast break alley-oop layup from Milos Uzan to CJ Noland.
