(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO