Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

CoinDesk

Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
Law & Crime

Why Ex-Federal Prosecutor Believes Charging Donald Trump and His Allies with Racketeering in Georgia Could Be Risky

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. When a Georgia prosecutor revealed “decisions are imminent” on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and others with 2020 election-related crimes, she appeared to many to suggest multiple indictments are forthcoming. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report and charging recommendations, in part, to protect the fair trial rights of the accused.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...

