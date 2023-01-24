Read full article on original website
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, January 27th, 2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan!. Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis makes a tour stop tonight (Friday) at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. Tickets start at just $30. https://www.weillcenter.com/events/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis/
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
ozaukeepress.com
Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges
Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Fond du Lac hospital utilizing advanced cardiac scanning
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is using digital 3D imaging to look for artery blockages before traditional stress tests would find them.
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
wearegreenbay.com
On/off snow showers until the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheriff Takes Search for Missing Juvenile to Social Media
The search for a 13-year-old runaway who has eluded discovery for a month has been taken to social media by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his residence in Hingham on December 26th wearing a gray jacket. Colt is about 5’2” tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair and is believed to be staying either in the City of Sheboygan or in the Manitowoc area.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jen Fullhart promoted to vice president of assisted living at Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, Wi – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Jen Fullhart to vice president of assisted living. Fullhart has been with Cedar Community for nine and a half years and has grown steadily in her career–from her start in nurse scheduling, and then moving to human resources, to her role as The Cottages administrator, to the director of assisted living.
Fundraisers set up for FDL County teen car crash victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Fond du Lac County community has come together to support the victims of a deadly car crash involving teenagers that happened in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend. The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in […]
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
