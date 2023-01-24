ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, January 27th, 2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan!. Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis makes a tour stop tonight (Friday) at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. Tickets start at just $30. https://www.weillcenter.com/events/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis/
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI

January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges

Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
On/off snow showers until the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
Sheriff Takes Search for Missing Juvenile to Social Media

The search for a 13-year-old runaway who has eluded discovery for a month has been taken to social media by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his residence in Hingham on December 26th wearing a gray jacket. Colt is about 5’2” tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair and is believed to be staying either in the City of Sheboygan or in the Manitowoc area.
Jen Fullhart promoted to vice president of assisted living at Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, Wi – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Jen Fullhart to vice president of assisted living. Fullhart has been with Cedar Community for nine and a half years and has grown steadily in her career–from her start in nurse scheduling, and then moving to human resources, to her role as The Cottages administrator, to the director of assisted living.
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
