The Independent

Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother

A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Entertainment | Celebrity News

The reply of Queen Elizabeth II when Harry asked if he could marry Meghan left him speechless

Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir ‘Spare’ contains a number of candid stories about members of his Royal Family. Starting with the fact that the Duke of Sussex denied rumors that his real father was not King Charles III, but James Hewitt, and ending with a fight with Prince William over Meghan. Although the late Queen Elizabeth II does not appear too often in the grandson’s book, there are also several references to her, including the moment when Harry had to ask his grandmother for permission to marry, The Mirror reports.
Talker

$308M yacht design for King Charles revealed

The yacht has been described as a "celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit for a king." The post $308M yacht design for King Charles revealed appeared first on Talker.
Lord Ganesh

A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'

It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
RadarOnline

Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's recent interview from behind bars was a thinly-veiled attempt to catch the attention of Prince Andrew, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.Maxwell appeared to be committed to appealing her conviction during an interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for Britain's TalkTV, but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she is hopeful Andrew could help her in the case that doesn't pan out.Insiders allege that Maxwell now wants Andrew or others in power to utilize their connections to get her transferred to a softer prison. "Ghislaine is speaking to Prince Andrew in the interview. She's hoping he or others will...
