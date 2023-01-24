ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksgf.com

Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Trouble On Area Roads

(KTTS News) — A major winter storm Tuesday and Wednesday could dump 5 to 9 inches of snow along and south of I-44. Two to four inches could fall north of I-44. Heavier amounts of up to 12 inches will be possible in some places. The National Weather Service...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands

(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25

Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

