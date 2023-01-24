Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
ksgf.com
Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Trouble On Area Roads
(KTTS News) — A major winter storm Tuesday and Wednesday could dump 5 to 9 inches of snow along and south of I-44. Two to four inches could fall north of I-44. Heavier amounts of up to 12 inches will be possible in some places. The National Weather Service...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Monday, January 23 Weather – Winter Storm On Track To Hit Tuesday Night
Happy Monday, friends! Monday will be the calm before the winter storm. If you have errands that need to be done, or you are low on supplies, today will be the day to get out and get things done. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-40s with calm conditions.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
koamnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Some schools are in session today including the big ones: Joplin, Neosho and Carthage. Click here for our list of cancellations. 2.75" - South Joplin resident D.F. JASPER COUNTY ROADS — “Primary roadways are wet. Secondary roadways partially snow-covered. 33°” — MSHP 6:48 am...
KTTS
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
KYTV
MIDDAY UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Up to a foot of snow fell in the Branson area. Road crews have cleared many of the main roads in the city. KY3′s First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara gives us a look.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
KYTV
Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
Road crews prepare for heavy amounts of snow in Branson and northwest Arkansas
BRANSON, Mo. — People in Branson and further south in northwest Arkansas are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading their way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow. “Depending on the forecast, we’re hearing anywhere from […]
KYTV
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
KMOV
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
KYTV
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
Comments / 0