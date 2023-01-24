ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans

Manhattan office properties were front and center for big lenders last month. Wells Fargo financed a new, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Flatiron, Michael Dell and Apollo got behind the nation’s largest office-to-resi conversion, and two lenders refinanced debt on office buildings in the CMBS market. A couple of...
MANHATTAN, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments

One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Argo Development Sees Promising Housing Market Ahead

As investors eye the 2023 market with some uncertainty, Mike Abuladze, founder of Argo Development, is feeling confident that his firm is well-positioned to capitalize on impending growth in a key sector—single-family homes. A variety of demographic factors point to this opportunity, from a renewed interest in more space...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure

It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year

Brooklyn had a banner year for investment sales in 2022, but the other shoe may be dropping in 2023. Investment sales in the borough surged past $9 billion last year, according to TerraCRG data reported by the Commercial Observer. The report noted last year’s deals neared the 2015 peak in the market.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Multifamily leads big month for outer-borough loans

The multifamily market looked robust in Brooklyn and Queens last month, with lenders committing nearly $1 billion to waterfront apartment projects in Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Astoria. Overall, the 10 largest real estate loans in the outer boroughs last month fetched $1.43 billion, making it the strongest December for big loans...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Zero deals signed for $4M homes in Brooklyn last week

Brooklyn’s luxury market has a case of the winter blues. Last week was another slow one for the borough, with just 10 contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’ weekly report on luxury deals. Only eight were inked the previous week. Townhouses dominated...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Meridian Capital’s NY Institutional Investment Sales Team to Market Boutique Development Site in Turtle Bay

Meridian Capital Group announced today that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been hired to market an outstanding Midtown development site located at 303-305 East 44th Street. Located between First and Second Avenues, the site features 47 feet of frontage along 44th Street with 100 feet of depth and allows for the development of a mixed-use building of over 90,000 SF.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, a waterfront enclave with multi-million-dollar homes

The southern Brooklyn waterfront community of Manhattan Beach, where superstar sportscaster Marv Albert practiced his play-by-play and Captain America and Black Panther co-creator Jack Kirby once rented an apartment, is a luxury neighborhood that’s below the radar for many outsiders. The tiny, peninsular enclave is remote and exclusive, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Oscar

Transportation from JFK airport to the city center

There are several options for transportation from JFK Airport to the city center, including taxis, rideshares, buses, and trains. Taxis: Taxis are available at all airport terminals and can take you directly to your destination. The fare for a taxi from JFK to Manhattan is a flat rate of $52, plus tolls and a $4.50 surcharge for trips to or from JFK.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For Airbnbs, Albany is still the Wild West

Regulation of short-term rentals has been beefed up in New York City and introduced in various upstate and Long Island towns, but New York’s capital remains the Wild West for Airbnbs. For the first time, though, Albany is exploring reining them in, the Times Union reported. Council member Sergio...
ALBANY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

