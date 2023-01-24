Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
Kansas Senate unanimously confirms first Hispanic judge to the state Court of Appeals
Members of the state Senate complained Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had failed to share information during the confirmation process.
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Senate committee advances bill that would require state vehicle inspections to every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced Senate Bill 254, a bill that would mandate state vehicle inspections every two years, instead of every year. The bill brought much discussion among members of the committee who questioned representatives from both the West Virginia State...
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to ban TikTok nationwide
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Has Power of Attorney Over Xana Kernodle's Mom
Kohberger's attorney was representing the mother of one of the slain University of Idaho students up until taking his case, court records show.
Senate Judiciary advances bill that would allow college students to carry on campus
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that has been proposed in previous sessions is again making its way through the West Virginia Legislature as the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the Campus Self-Defense Act, a bill that would allow college students to carry on campus. Current West Virginia law...
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
New bill would allow Kansas cities and counties to restrict abortion
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers are stirring up an abortion debate this legislative session. Republican Senator Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, has introduced a bill which would allow cities and counties to enact abortion restrictions. In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Blasi said he introduced the bill on behalf of his constituents. “The fight for life continues […]
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Comments / 0