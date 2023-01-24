ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geuda Springs, KS

Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
Joos Mind/Getty

A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas . The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”

Nosey
2d ago

IT should have been on safety and a dog is like a child and I am sorry he lost his life and condolences to his loved ones Please people becarefull

16
Jt
2d ago

Safety lesson, don't store a loaded gun with the safety off, where your dog or five year old can get to it.

15
boulder21
2d ago

Not sure about the laws in Kansas but in my state it's illegal to have a loaded long gun In your vehicle ever.

