Inflation’s Toll: Cuts to Retirement Savings and Health Care
Many consumers struggling to make ends meet amid inflation are reducing retirement planning and health care, both of which can have disastrous results later in life. A professional could help.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com
I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it
I recently made a panic decision to withdraw all my money from one retirement account and I am now closing on a house in February (about $200,000). I am 36 years old, married and have a 1-year-old. Half of me is regretting it, and I’m worried about next year’s taxes due to the withdrawal and the 10% penalty I paid.
Stimulus Check Update 2023: What States Have Them and How to Get Money
This includes California residents who made less than $500,000, putting them in the state's Middle Class Tax Refund.
Stimulus checks: Are you in one of the 98 cities planning to provide long-term funding?
As stimulus checks appear to be a thing of the past, 98 U.S. towns are delivering universal basic income to low-income individuals (UBI). The following cities are either implementing a pilot program or are in the planning stages:. What Is Universal Basic Income?. UBI is a government program that provides...
Will There Be Stimulus Checks For 2023? 7 States Are Still Paying Out Cash
Gather up those W-2s and 1099s: Tax time is just around the corner. Unfortunately for most Americans, refunds will likely be smaller than last year due to a lack of Economic Impact Payments and a smaller, far less generous Child Tax Credit. But although pandemic-era federal stimulus payments and Expanded...
Retirement Planning: 14 States That Will Never Tax Your Pension, No Matter Your Age
Retirement savings and income are some of the biggest sources of financial security for people exiting the workforce, so it makes sense to hold on to as much of that money as possible. Explore: This...
House May Vote on Abolishing the IRS—and Income Taxes
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) introduced the Fair Tax Act, a House bill that proposes to abolish the IRS and replace the progressive federal income tax with a national consumption tax.
money.com
5 Reasons to File Your Taxes Early This Year
Taxes may not be due until April, but there are several benefits to getting started now. You don't have to delay just because tax season doesn't officially start until Monday. Some tax preparers will help you fill out your tax return now, before the IRS actually starts accepting them. They’ll keep your information on hand, and once tax season formally begins, the companies will immediately submit your return to the government for processing.
Stimulus Update: Is Your City One of the 98 Considering Permanent Stimulus?
Giving a little can save a lot.
5 Taxes That Might Surprise Retirees
How common sources of income are taxed is one of the most overlooked aspects of retirement planning. If you're like many Americans, you may have a number in mind as to how much you want to accumulate...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Buying a House to Enjoy Your Retirement? Here’s How to Create a Financial Plan
Retirement is a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Many look forward to settling into their dream home and getting much-needed rest after years of hard work. But before you can reach that point, it’s crucial to create a financial plan to ensure you have enough money saved up for when the time comes. Buying a house during retirement requires careful planning to ensure that you can afford it without putting yourself in financial danger. Here are some tips on how to create a financial plan when buying a house for your retirement:
CNET
Taxes 101: What's the Difference Between a Tax Return and Tax Refund?
Income taxes are like many other financial subjects -- complicated at first glance but easier to understand when broken down into fundamentals. Whether you're using tax software, hiring a professional or doing your 2022 taxes with pen and paper, learning exactly how the American tax system works can help set your mind at ease and better prepare you for getting your taxes finished.
Prepare for More Inflation: Inflation Relief Checks to Cost Billions, Make Inflation Even Worse
After creating one of the worst inflation crises in history, the solution is more inflation. The U.S. inflation rate has hit all-time highs. This has prompted some states to continue sending out inflation relief checks, also known as stimulus checks or tax refunds, throughout January 2023 and beyond as a measure of relief from high prices.
CNBC
Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have fallen short of inflation by $1,054 since the start of pandemic
As everyday prices have soared, Social Security benefits have not necessarily kept up, according to a new analysis. How much beneficiaries are able to catch up in 2023 will mostly depend on inflation coming down. New government inflation data shows the measurement used to calculate Social Security annual cost-of-living adjustments...
CNBC
Suze Orman: Americans are short on emergency savings amid 'dangerous scenario' for economy
High inflation and economic uncertainty are cramping Americans’ ability to save for emergencies. "It's a ... more dangerous scenario now than it was during the pandemic," personal finance expert Suze Orman tells CNBC.com. Here's why having an emergency savings set aside is crucial to your financial health. An unexpected...
msn.com
How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget
Slide 1 of 15: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement. You finally have time to cross items off your bucket list — or simply catch a midweek matinee movie. The possibilities are endless. Life may feel more relaxed and carefree, but financial responsibilities remain front and center. In fact, now’s the time you might need to be even more diligent about budgeting your money. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Charles C. Milliken: Debts, deficits and doom
Decades ago, when I was still teaching the youth of this land, in every micro-economics class I’d show the assembled scholars how to become multimillionaires by the time they retired. Guaranteed. (System available on request: send me a SASE containing a check for $100. Money-back guarantee.) To do this, they’d have to save $2,000 a year. “We’re doomed!” said one co-ed. “We’re not going to save money.” ...
