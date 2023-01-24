ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Mother Jones

House May Vote on Abolishing the IRS—and Income Taxes

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) introduced the Fair Tax Act, a House bill that proposes to abolish the IRS and replace the progressive federal income tax with a national consumption tax.
money.com

5 Reasons to File Your Taxes Early This Year

Taxes may not be due until April, but there are several benefits to getting started now. You don't have to delay just because tax season doesn't officially start until Monday. Some tax preparers will help you fill out your tax return now, before the IRS actually starts accepting them. They’ll keep your information on hand, and once tax season formally begins, the companies will immediately submit your return to the government for processing.
GOBankingRates

5 Taxes That Might Surprise Retirees

How common sources of income are taxed is one of the most overlooked aspects of retirement planning. If you're like many Americans, you may have a number in mind as to how much you want to accumulate...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Buying a House to Enjoy Your Retirement? Here’s How to Create a Financial Plan

Retirement is a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Many look forward to settling into their dream home and getting much-needed rest after years of hard work. But before you can reach that point, it’s crucial to create a financial plan to ensure you have enough money saved up for when the time comes. Buying a house during retirement requires careful planning to ensure that you can afford it without putting yourself in financial danger. Here are some tips on how to create a financial plan when buying a house for your retirement:
CNET

Taxes 101: What's the Difference Between a Tax Return and Tax Refund?

Income taxes are like many other financial subjects -- complicated at first glance but easier to understand when broken down into fundamentals. Whether you're using tax software, hiring a professional or doing your 2022 taxes with pen and paper, learning exactly how the American tax system works can help set your mind at ease and better prepare you for getting your taxes finished.
msn.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You've spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you've been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement. You finally have time to cross items off your bucket list — or simply catch a midweek matinee movie. The possibilities are endless. Life may feel more relaxed and carefree, but financial responsibilities remain front and center. In fact, now's the time you might need to be even more diligent about budgeting your money.
The Monroe News

Charles C. Milliken: Debts, deficits and doom

Decades ago, when I was still teaching the youth of this land, in every micro-economics class I’d show the assembled scholars how to become multimillionaires by the time they retired. Guaranteed. (System available on request: send me a SASE containing a check for $100. Money-back guarantee.) To do this, they’d have to save $2,000 a year. “We’re doomed!” said one co-ed. “We’re not going to save money.”  ...
WASHINGTON STATE

