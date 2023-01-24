Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
AVTA passes 10 million electric miles
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December. The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million...
Antelope Valley Press
Grand Central annex opens
NEW YORK — For decades, work on a massive rail project has been grinding 15 stories below the shuffling footsteps of millions of New Yorkers and beneath the East Hudson River and Manhattan skyscrapers. After years of delays and massive cost overruns, the enormously expensive railway project shuttled its...
Antelope Valley Press
Attorneys: Protect students’ rights
LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
Antelope Valley Press
City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem
PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
Antelope Valley Press
Big Rock Creek water storage plan considered
PALMDALE — As the state has been inundated with storms in recent weeks, much talk has turned to increasing means of capturing rainfall when it does fall, to save for the inevitable dry times. In the Antelope Valley, which relies heavily on water carried from Northern California in the...
Antelope Valley Press
For public school teachers there can be no right strike
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the largest teachers union in the state, has unveiled its top priorities for the next two years. Those priorities do not include holding instructors to more rigorous standards or ensuring that students do better on exams.
Antelope Valley Press
Half Moon Bay suspect faces seven murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged, Wednesday, with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance, Wednesday, but it was...
