Read full article on original website
Related
Pinellas man accused of killing two moms sentenced to life in prison for robbery
A man who had been charged in the 2021 shooting deaths of two women was sentenced to life in prison Monday for his role in a separate armed robbery. Tyron Jackasal, 22, was the suspect in the deaths of two women who were shot and killed within a week of each other in 2021. Both of the women killed were mothers.
NBC Los Angeles
Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., dies by lethal injection
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S., died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri. McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. She was convicted of...
Washington Examiner
Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard
Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Hear what Idaho murder suspect did during extradition hearing
CNN's Jean Casarez reports on what happened inside a Pennsylvania courtroom where Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students, waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho.
Ghislaine Maxwell Lines Up $1.24 Per Hour Telemarketing Job In Florida Prison As She Serves 20-Year Sentence
Ghislaine Maxwell may be headed down a new career path from behind bars. The convicted sex trafficker will soon be taking a literacy test to qualify her for a call center job selling Internet, television and phone services to customers. The disgraced former socialite, who currently works at the prison's law library, will see a bump in pay at an expected $1.24 per hour — an increase she'll need if she expects to pay off the ordered $750,000 fine she was given along with her 20-year sentence.However, Maxwell is already seeing some playful pushback from other inmates at the Florida...
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
Man allegedly posed as famous musician during kidnapping of 13-year-old in Colorado
A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Westminster was reportedly impersonating a member of the famous American rock band 'Bowling for Soup' when the crime took place. The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert on November 29, after the suspect, 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, allegedly took the young...
U.S. prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a hate crime targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, a court document filed on Tuesday showed.
People
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports. Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According...
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republican Group Ambushes Kentucky Diners With Breonna Taylor Killing Footage
Diners in a Kentucky restaurant were left aghast when a Republican group ambushed them with police body-cam footage of the death of Breonna Taylor. The clip was played by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, who held an event in the restaurant with John Mattingly, a now former cop who raided Taylor’s apartment and has become a conservative commentator. The event took place on the balcony of Anna’s Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green, but patrons of the restaurant with no connection or knowledge of the event were made to listen to audio and watch footage of the graphic scene as lights went out in the building, according to witness accounts. “We were no longer able to even hear people at our table and barely could see our food,” Cayce Johnson, a patron of the restaurant, said in a Facebook post. Diners also reportedly faced hostility from event attendees, the NAACP said in a statement admonishing the restaurant for failing to notify customers of the event. The Republican Women’s Club branch has since deleted their Facebook page.Read it at NBC News
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Larry Millete to stand trial, judge rules
On the 10th day of the preliminary hearing for the man accused of murdering his wife, May "Maya" Millete, the judge ruled that Larry Millete will stand trial.
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
Heartbreaking new details emerge after two teens killed and man critically injured in school shooting
HEARTBREAKING details have emerged after two teen boys, 18 and 16, were killed and a man was critically injured in a school shooting in Iowa. The "targeted" shooting happened on Monday at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, according to officials. Preston Walls, 18, was charged...
Comments / 1