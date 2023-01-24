ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos

A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
LANCASTER, CA
Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
Ghislaine Maxwell Lines Up $1.24 Per Hour Telemarketing Job In Florida Prison As She Serves 20-Year Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell may be headed down a new career path from behind bars. The convicted sex trafficker will soon be taking a literacy test to qualify her for a call center job selling Internet, television and phone services to customers. The disgraced former socialite, who currently works at the prison's law library, will see a bump in pay at an expected $1.24 per hour — an increase she'll need if she expects to pay off the ordered $750,000 fine she was given along with her 20-year sentence.However, Maxwell is already seeing some playful pushback from other inmates at the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Republican Group Ambushes Kentucky Diners With Breonna Taylor Killing Footage

Diners in a Kentucky restaurant were left aghast when a Republican group ambushed them with police body-cam footage of the death of Breonna Taylor. The clip was played by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, who held an event in the restaurant with John Mattingly, a now former cop who raided Taylor’s apartment and has become a conservative commentator. The event took place on the balcony of Anna’s Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green, but patrons of the restaurant with no connection or knowledge of the event were made to listen to audio and watch footage of the graphic scene as lights went out in the building, according to witness accounts. “We were no longer able to even hear people at our table and barely could see our food,” Cayce Johnson, a patron of the restaurant, said in a Facebook post. Diners also reportedly faced hostility from event attendees, the NAACP said in a statement admonishing the restaurant for failing to notify customers of the event. The Republican Women’s Club branch has since deleted their Facebook page.Read it at NBC News
KENTUCKY STATE
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored

An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA

