ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Woman Reportedly Accuses Conor McGregor of Yacht Attack: ‘He Was Going to Kill Me’

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SljLp_0kPIiRZx00
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A court in Ibiza, Spain has opened up an investigation into claims that UFC fighter Conor McGregor attacked a woman during lavish celebrations for his 34th birthday on his three-deck yacht last July.

The martial arts fighter is said to have invited the woman, who has not been named, to his private yacht after partying with her at the Ocean Beach Club, according to the Majorica Daily Bulletin . His wife and other friends were also on his luxury yacht, estimated to be worth nearly $4 million.

While on the yacht, the woman, who has known McGregor since they lived in the same neighborhood in Dublin, says he invited her to a private area where he allegedly became violent to such an extent the woman jumped into the sea. She was eventually rescued by the Red Cross.

The woman, who did not file a complaint at the time in Spain because of what she described as language barriers, did tell investigators in Dublin about the alleged incident upon her return. After that, Dublin officials contacted a court in Ibiza. According to court documents seen by local media in Dublin, the woman said the fighter had become aggressive and snapped when she called out to a friend for help, triggering an angry response.

“His behaviour changed at that moment,” she said in her statement, according to the Spanish media . She says he kicked her belly and punched her face and then threatened to drown her if she called for help. “It was as if he was possessed,” she told investigators. “I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for Conor McGregor, said: “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

Around the time the incident is alleged to have happened, reports of the fighter’s wild birthday celebrations were the focus of British tabloids, which reported that his chosen guests were all treated to his own Proper 12 branded whiskey. The festivities took place on his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht and his Prestige 750 triple-decker yacht where the Irish woman says she was attacked.

The allegations follow a 2018 incident in which McGregor was sued by a different Irish woman for rape.

The champion has a history of assault arrests—20 in all—including pleading no contest to throwing a metal dolly at a bus carrying competing UFC fighters in April 2018 for which he was sentenced to community service and anger management treatment. A year later, he was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking a man’s phone after he tried to take a photo of him. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a Dublin pub the same year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy