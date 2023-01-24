ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Stereogum

French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I

There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
AFP

Rare photos from WWII Jewish ghetto shown in Warsaw

Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto -- from a roll of film shot by a Polish firefighter under the noses of the occupying Germans -- were unveiled to journalists Wednesday. "These are the only known photographs (from the ghetto during the uprising) not taken by the Germans and not taken for propaganda purposes," Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz curator at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, told AFP. - Lost for decades - The roll of film, which includes 33 photos from the ghetto, was shot by Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, a non-Jewish Pole and firefighter.
AFP

Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins

The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax "from my father's hives" -- a father the Frenchman never met. "He has our father's hands and eyes, and is a beekeeper in his spare time -- just like him," she said, which is why she gave him a beeswax candle for Christmas.
France 24

French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan

The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

When the Germans Were Chased Out, Poland’s ‘Cursed Soldiers’ Fought to Evict the Soviets

When discussing Poland during the Second World War, it’s almost impossible to avoid the Polish Underground State. Initially formed to fight against the German occupiers, as the conflict progressed, it transformed into an anti-Communist force, which aimed to remove the Soviet regime from the country. Those who fought against the Red Army and the NKVD have since been dubbed the “Cursed Soldiers,” given how greatly outnumbered they were.
TheDailyBeast

Treasure Hunters Swarm Dutch Town Looking for Nazi Loot

Treasure hunters armed with metal detectors have flocked to a small Dutch town to dig for buried Nazi loot after the publication of a map from World War II. The frenzy started a few weeks ago when the government released a trove of documents—among them a hand-drawn map marked with a red X to show where German soldiers supposedly stashed jewelry and cash stolen from a bank hit by a bomb in 1944. “It is of course spectacular news that has enthralled the whole village,” local resident Marco Roodveldt told the Associated Press. But no one has found a thing, and it’s not clear they would be allowed to keep it anyway.Read it at Associated Press
Hdogar

What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?

The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

‘Crazy Major’ Henry Dobrzański Refused to Back Down Against the German Invasion of Poland

Already a well-established soldier by the time the Second World War broke out, Maj. Henryk Dobrzański became even more famous following his service for being the conflict’s first partisan, alongside the rest of his Polish unit. This is the story of the legendary “Hubal,” an impressive equestrian, decorated military hero and fighter dedicated to his people.

