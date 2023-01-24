Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Jeff Kent displeased with Hall of Fame voting process
Jeff Kent came up empty in his 10th and final appearance on the writers’ ballot for entry into the Baseball
Sporting News
Jeff Kent calls Baseball Hall of Fame voting 'head-scratching embarrassment' after final year on ballot
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results were revealed on Tuesday and only one candidate was selected to represent the Class of 2023 alongside Fred McGriff. That was Scott Rolen, a 17-year veteran who earned eight Gold Gloves and hit 316 home runs playing for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds.
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
Former Phillies player Scott Rolen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with five votes to spare above the 75% needed. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%. A player needed 292 votes for election.
Bleacher Report
Playing Matchmaker with the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents
With the top of MLB's free-agency market settled, some notable players remain unsigned. Spring training is around the corner, and while most teams know what they are working with, some of them could use these free agents still on the market. This may have been the plan all along—see what...
Phillies Need to Find Ways for Realmuto to Rest this Season
Philadelphia Phillies will want to allow J.T. Realmuto opportunity to rest during the 2023 season to keep him fresh.
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: Are Todd Helton, Billy Wagner next?
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one man, Scott Rolen, into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He’ll join Fred McGriff, a Contemporary Eras Committee inductee, at this summer’s induction ceremony in Cooperstown. Here are our takeaways from Tuesday’s news. Voters do right...
Post’s writers vote just one into Baseball Hall of Fame
The newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame – if any – will be announced Tuesday evening and The Post’s 10 voters have just one player – Scott Rolen — receiving more than 75 percent of the needed vote (eight or more votes out of 10). Andruw Jones came the next closest with six votes. Ex-Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran received just four and Alex Rodriguez, who won a World Series in The Bronx, manage just two. He’s how The Post’s writers voted: Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any...
Comments / 0