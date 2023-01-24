The newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame – if any – will be announced Tuesday evening and The Post’s 10 voters have just one player – Scott Rolen — receiving more than 75 percent of the needed vote (eight or more votes out of 10). Andruw Jones came the next closest with six votes. Ex-Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran received just four and Alex Rodriguez, who won a World Series in The Bronx, manage just two. He’s how The Post’s writers voted: Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any...

