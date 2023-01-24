Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
Jamie Ritchie hopes Glasgow and Edinburgh form can boost Scotland’s chances
Jamie Ritchie hopes the recent form of both Edinburgh and Glasgow can help give Scotland an edge in the upcoming Six Nations.Glasgow have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, while Ritchie watched on from the sidelines as his Edinburgh colleagues made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 20-14 Champions Cup win over Saracens on Sunday.“Certainly for the guys who played in that game, it will be a definite confidence boost knowing there were so many (England) internationals in that Saracens team and we dominated them for most of the game,” said Scotland captain...
BBC
Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket
Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
BBC
World Athletics: New transgender rules 'would leave women at serious disadvantage', says Amelia Strickler
British shot putter Amelia Strickler says plans by World Athletics to allow transgender women to continue to compete in female international track and field events "would leave women at a serious disadvantage". World Athletics has said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC
Ben Youngs says rugby union has 'risks' and 'rewards' following tackle height changes
England's most-capped male player Ben Youngs insists the rewards of rugby union outweigh the risks as the debate over the tackle law rages on. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced last week the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist. The law change affects all levels below the...
Sporting News
'One level of mediocrity to the next': Former Wallabies captain slams Aussie rugby
Former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore has slammed the current state of rugby union in Australia, saying he’s become “disillusioned with the game.”. Moore, who captained Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, will go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever don Wallaby gold.
Gareth Southgate: Family persuaded me to stay on after England’s World Cup ended
Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England boss before the Qatar World Cup but now believes he has the chance to make history with the team after his family persuaded him to stay on.The 52-year-old spent a week pondering his future in the wake of England’s 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals before it was announced that he intended to see out a contract that runs until December 2024.But Southgate was left to wonder if he was the right man for the job after the strong criticism that came after the 4-0 Nations League...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
Ben Stokes wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award
Babar Azam claims Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Nat Sciver named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
South Africa’s desperation gives ODI series against England extra frisson
England’s cricketers may be gearing up to defend their 50-over World Cup title in India in October but their opposition on Friday in the first of three ODIs have a more pressing matter at hand: just being at the tournament. South Africa need to win this series and then...
techvisibility.com
Gareth Southgate: The united kingdomt director takes obligations for Hungary losses; Harry Kane backs less than-flame boss
Southgate’s The united kingdomt had been thrashed cuatro-0 yourself in order to Hungary from the Molineux; England boss urged crazy fans to stay together with his group in the future of your own winter season Industry Cup; Harry Kane told you Southgate is “obviously” the best child for the job.
BBC
Harvey Cartwright: Wycombe Wanderers sign England Under-20 keeper on loan from Hull City
Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance.
