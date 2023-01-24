Jamie Ritchie hopes the recent form of both Edinburgh and Glasgow can help give Scotland an edge in the upcoming Six Nations.Glasgow have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, while Ritchie watched on from the sidelines as his Edinburgh colleagues made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 20-14 Champions Cup win over Saracens on Sunday.“Certainly for the guys who played in that game, it will be a definite confidence boost knowing there were so many (England) internationals in that Saracens team and we dominated them for most of the game,” said Scotland captain...

