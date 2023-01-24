ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala

When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
earth.com

Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain

In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
KCBD

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt. They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan. The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C. The crocodiles are thought to be from...
watchers.news

Tropical Cyclone “Cheneso” rapidly intensifies after leaving a trail of death and destruction in Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone “Cheneso” rapidly intensified after spending 5 days over Madagascar, bringing death and destruction. The system is expected to further intensify as it moves near the SW coast of the country over the next few days, bringing more heavy rainfall. Parts of northern Madagascar have already received more than 1 000 mm (40 inches) of rain.
RideApart

Royal Enfield Teams With UNESCO To Document Himalayan Cultural Heritage

In September, 2022, Royal Enfield and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced a new and unique partnership. The Himalayas are an extremely special place to Royal Enfield, and are what the company’s managing director, Siddhartha Lal, considers to be the company’s spiritual home. Although...
US News and World Report

Twelve Rescued After Building Collapses in India; More Feared Trapped

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Rescue workers pulled 12 people, including two children, out of the rubble after a residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, but more were feared trapped inside, a local police official said on Tuesday. At least 12 more people were feared trapped, the...
watchers.news

Tropical Storm “Cheneso” leaves 9 people dead or missing, nearly 4 000 homes damaged or destroyed in Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone “Cheneso” formed around 12:00 UTC on January 18, 2023, as the fourth named storm of the 2022/23 Southwest Indian Ocean cyclone season and made landfall around 07:45 UTC (10:45 LT) on January 19, north of the city of Antalaha in northern Madagascar with maximum sustained winds of 90 km/h (55 mph) and gusts up to 120 km/h (75 mph).
booktrib.com

Breathtaking Historical Novel Dives into 1940’s Partition of India

Independence (William Morrow) is an impactful work of historical fiction that may take your breath away with beautifully crafted writing, sweeping multi-generational storyline and the intensity of the true events incorporated into the plot. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni writes about three sisters on the cusp of adulthood, daughters of a well-regarded...

