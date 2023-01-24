Read full article on original website
Lisa Lopez
2d ago
That Dummy is ON TAPE "ASKING RAFFSPENBERGER TO"FIND" 11709 VOTES. THAT'S A CRIME. HE'S GUILTY OF THAT AND THERE'S NO WAY AROUND IT.
Gregory Brunson
2d ago
Ga stalling They got him on tape You put the Rico act on the Rappers saying it a criminal interprise I guess what Trump did wasn't criminal
Tc
2d ago
charge prosecute and Incarcerate
