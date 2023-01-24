Breaking down Rui Hachimura's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards agreed on a deal to send Rui Hachimura to the Lakers and Kendrick Nunn to the Wizards. Here's what it means for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves through the NBA yesterday by agreeing to a deal that landed forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards .

The full exchange between the franchises saw the Lakers package guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to D.C. for Hachimura's services.

With the purple and gold on an upward trend and star big man Anthony Davis' return on the horizon, all of a sudden, the roster finds themselves knocking on the playoff door following a dreadful 2-10 start.

With that, the acquisition of the Japanese international becomes all that more intriguing, and it's essential to break down what Hachimura's arrival in LA means for the organization.

The fit

While Hachimura is on the youthful end of the scale, and this is perhaps a move by the front office with one eye on the future, his arrival is intended as an immediate roster improvement for this season.

Naturally, his fit alongside star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis becomes the leading question when analyzing the team's dealings.

Luckily for Lakers' fans, although the fit isn't perfect, it is pretty comfortable with the makings of being brilliant if all goes to plan.

Rui is by no means a sniper from beyond the arc, but his career 35.6% from three is good enough to keep defenses honest as a floor spacer. What's even more noteworthy, however, is that after his rookie season, he has connected on 39.3% of his catch-and-shoot threes – bordering on elite by league-wide comparison.

Despite the sample size being relatively low at just 359 total shots on a low volume of 2.6 per game, this metric is vitally essential when playing on a team that possesses LeBron James – who is arguably the best ever at creating wide-open three-point attempts when driving the paint and finding open teammates.

Hachimura particularly excels on corner threes, where he nails 42% of his attempts. In addition, over the past two seasons, his overall proficiency from the three-point range has steadily trended upwards, hitting 41% of his total attempts.

Three-point shooting aside, an area where Rui can give the Lakers a new dimension is his natural ability to put the ball in the basket – especially in the mid-range. He is not only making a career-high 54.5% of his two-point shots, but he's also drilling 50% of his pull-up jumpers inside the arc and shooting 68.3% from in the paint.

Be that as it may, shot selection has been a concern previously, as more than 40% of his attempts come from the mid-range in a league that has transitioned away from his comfort zone.

His playmaking also leaves much to be desired; with a career 1.4 assists a game, Hachimura has never elevated teammates or prioritized creating for others since becoming a pro.

Where he may lack in dime dishing, he may make up for in transition offense. Rui is a young and impressive athlete who will no doubt flourish in a fast-paced Lakers team alongside the forces that are Russell Westbrook and LeBron in the open court.

Never afraid to attack the basket, he will likely get the easiest looks of his career from simple cuts and lurking in the dunker's spot within small-ball line-ups.

Speaking of lineups, Hachimura's presence provides Head Coach Darvin Ham with more roster flexibility and options on both ends of the floor. The Lakers needed to be improved in wing depth and size, and standing at six-foot-eight and 230 pounds, Hachimura makes up some of that gap.

He also presents a bigger, more versatile option in a smaller lineup, with Davis being able to play the Centre position but still maintaining size in the frontcourt. Versatility is a huge plus with his addition, being a combo forward who can log minutes at both the small forward and power forward positions.

Moving on to the other end of the floor, defensively, there are question marks surrounding Rui's commitment and aptitude. Irrespective of his size, he has yet to grow any sort of reputation as a consistent defender but has the athletic makeup to progress under the right guidance and system.

Whether he's ready or not, Hachimura will likely be tasked with taking on a primary defensive assignment every night. Still, that task becomes more accessible when the intimidating presence of Davis is waiting behind to cover any mistakes on the perimeter.

All in all, Hachimura's scoring DNA is the most impactful fit for the Lakers. His 13 points per game don't jump off the page, but he is coming off an impressive 30-point outburst against the Orlando Magic. Statistically, his production skyrockets when seeing more court time – averaging 17.8 points on a 62.2% true shooting when playing 25 minutes or more.

The trade

As always, trades are initially measured by the deal itself and not necessarily by the production coming in the future.

Intelligently, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office executed this exchange and still maintained financial flexibility this offseason when Russell Westbrook's contract expires, and they have roughly $40 million to play with.

In doing so, Hachimura's acquisition becomes a team-friendly salary, adding just 6 million to their payroll and offloading Kendrick Nunn – who was on an expiring contract himself. Dealing Nunn was a dispensable piece and logical choice, as he struggled to find his feet in LA and battled to find consistent minutes in an already crowded backcourt.

The draft picks compensation is also palatable, sending three largely low-value second-rounders to Washington. The Lakers had 7 second-round picks on hand before this trade and still hold 4 up their sleeve to potentially explore smaller roster upgrades as the trade deadline approaches.

The future

The Lakers' brains trust struck the perfect balance with this trade by bringing in immediate help for their stars and planning for the future, perhaps post the LeBron era.

By acquiring Hachimura, they receive bird rights on him and can match or exceed any offer sheet he may sign as a restricted free agent in the offseason.

At just 24 years old, Rui is still very much a project (especially on the defensive end), but his upside is still intriguing and worth exploring.

The raw talent is there, and the pedigree of being a lottery pick is worthwhile both as a temporary or long-term investment for the franchise.

If it doesn't work out, the franchise can let him walk in the summer; however, if he shines, the Lakers will be in a position to secure his services for the foreseeable future on a financially reasonable contract. At this stage, that is their intention, as reports surfaced following the trade stating the front office plan on extending him this offseason.

All in all, it's difficult to judge young players in losing situations with star teammates who don't elevate anyone. But there have been enough flashes over the years to remain intrigued by Hachimura's potential.

Rui suiting up for the purple and gold doesn't solve all their problems or address all their needs, but Lakers fans woke up this morning with a younger, bigger, more versatile, and balanced team than they did last night.