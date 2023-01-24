listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks announces new album with "Weightless"

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We fell in love with Arlo Parks when we first heard her 2021 debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’. The UK pop singer-songwriter just announced her upcoming sophomore album, ‘My Soft Machine,’ will be released May 26th. The first preview is her new single, “Weightless.” It’s a beat-driven, synth-heavy tune addressing unrequited love.""Weightless" surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection," Parks explained in a press statement. "It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself."She added, “I just wanted it to be very bare and very honest. I’d always been super-sensory and alluded to multiple different situations and written about characters. This felt like the first time I was like, ‘This is how I was feeling. This is how I was hurt by this person.’ It felt new to me, but it also felt so good.”

