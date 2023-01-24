ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's ear X-tacy : Squeeze "Another Nail In My Heart"

English pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television host Jools Holland is celebrating his 65th today. In addition to being an original member of the band Squeeze, he has worked with numerous artists including Sting, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, George Harrison, David Gilmour, Magazine, The The, Ringo Starr and Bono.He’s also the host of the best music-based program on television, Later with Jools Holland. In celebration of his birthday, we’re making “Another Nail In My Heart” by Squeeze today's ear X-tacy. The track is taken from the 1980 classic album, Argybargy.

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville's NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news.

