CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘nasty’ comments about her after male client accidentally shares screen on Zoom call

Whitney Sharpe, a business executive and former beauty queen, is being praised online after she called out a male client for making “nasty” comments about her when he accidentally shared his screen during a video call.On Tuesday (24 January), the former Miss Massachusetts winner posted a TikTok video of herself on a Microsoft Teams call with three male clients from a prospective vendor who were looking to sell their software to her staffing company, Mindlance.When one of the men accidentally shared his screen during the video call, he also exposed his group chat with his colleagues in which they...
Android Police

9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
itechpost.com

Facebook Messenger Encrypted Messages Now Support New Features — What Are They?

Facebook Messenger just got a whole lot safer. Meta recently added new features allowing users to better enjoy its encrypted messages feature, along with further testing default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for more people in Messenger. Meta first added encrypted messages via its Secret Conversations feature in 2016 but only started...

