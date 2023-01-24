From downtown Chicago to the neighborhoods, here’s how the mayoral candidates are vowing to strengthen the city’s economy

Read full article on original website
suburbanchicagoland.com
Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor
Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez is running for re-election as alderman of the 15th Ward. He considered running for mayor but decided that he would step down from that candidacy to not weaken other candidates seeking to oust the incompetent and racist Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lopez put the city’s interests ahead of his own, which is why voters should support him for re-election as alderman. Chicago needs more like Ald. Lopez in the City Council.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
matadornetwork.com
7 Essential Fine Dining Restaurants in Chicago
By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
Garcia fires back at Lightfoot over crime: 'Too many nights we hear gunshots'
After being pummeled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is finally punching back with his first television commercial of the mayoral campaign, touting his plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men traveled to Pittsburgh to steal $200,000 worth of catalytic converters, authorities say
A group of Chicago residents traveled to Pittsburgh to steal more than $200,000 worth of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to Pennsylvania authorities. Two of the accused men were the subject of a CWB Chicago report eight years ago after they were found in a van with 24 stolen catalytic converters on the North Side.
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
aclu-il.org
Black and Brown Chicagoans Testify in Court About Police Harassment, Violent Home Raids, and Harm to People with Disabilities
On November 29, 2022, Chicagoan Jolanda Blassigame stood in court, before a federal judge, her fellow community members, and Chicago police officials, and described a harrowing experience with Chicago police:. “I thought somebody was trying to break in the house. . . . I heard, boom, boom, boom. . ....
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
See Inside a Spy Restaurant in Chicago with a Secret Red Door?
If you have Austin Powers tendencies, there's a Chicago spy place you need to explore. It's actually a restaurant with a not-so-secret red door. I was not aware of the SafeHouse Chicago until now. Credit to Only In Your State for putting this on our radar. It's a spy-themed restaurant that is absolutely dripping with a Austin Powers vibe.
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
POLITICO
Ad war erupts in mayor’s race
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We're looking for the snow-shoveling app. Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia came out with his first TV ad Tuesday in the Chicago mayor’s race, only to take it down for a quick edit because it featured uniformed police officers. That’s a no-no. Chicago...
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Firefighters Battle Extra-Alarm Fire on Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
Update: Our most current story is located here. Our original story continues below. Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze on multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise Wednesday morning that left at least one person seriously injured, authorities said. The fire sparked around 10 a.m. in the upper level of a...
