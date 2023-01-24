ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

From downtown Chicago to the neighborhoods, here’s how the mayoral candidates are vowing to strengthen the city’s economy

By Dave McKinney
Chicago Public Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
suburbanchicagoland.com

Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor

Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez is running for re-election as alderman of the 15th Ward. He considered running for mayor but decided that he would step down from that candidacy to not weaken other candidates seeking to oust the incompetent and racist Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lopez put the city’s interests ahead of his own, which is why voters should support him for re-election as alderman. Chicago needs more like Ald. Lopez in the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

7 Essential Fine Dining Restaurants in Chicago

By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.
CHICAGO, IL
Courthouse News Service

Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Spy Restaurant in Chicago with a Secret Red Door?

If you have Austin Powers tendencies, there's a Chicago spy place you need to explore. It's actually a restaurant with a not-so-secret red door. I was not aware of the SafeHouse Chicago until now. Credit to Only In Your State for putting this on our radar. It's a spy-themed restaurant that is absolutely dripping with a Austin Powers vibe.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Ad war erupts in mayor’s race

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We're looking for the snow-shoveling app. Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia came out with his first TV ad Tuesday in the Chicago mayor’s race, only to take it down for a quick edit because it featured uniformed police officers. That’s a no-no. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL

