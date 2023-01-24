Read full article on original website
Related
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Tesla reports record earnings but tighter profit margins
Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
A longtime Tesla bull slashes its price target by nearly 50% as it sees lower earnings and revenue at the EV maker
Tesla's price target was cut by 49% to $180 at Jefferies on Tuesday. It lowered its valuation estimate after Tesla announced vehicle price cuts last week. Jefferies reduced its revenue and per-share earnings estimates on the EV maker. Tesla's price target at Jefferies was sliced by nearly 50% on Tuesday,...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Motley Fool
Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today
Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
datafloq.com
STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs after muted consulting demand hits quarterly revenue
Jan 25 (Reuters) - IBM Corp (IBM.N) on Wednesday said it would lay off 3,900 people as part of some asset divestments and posted flat fourth-quarter revenue due to lackluster demand for its consulting services.
Motley Fool
Abbott's Sales and Earnings Are Sinking: Should Investors Worry?
Abbott reported declining sales and earnings in its Q4 update. However, the company still beat Wall Street expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Why STMicroelectronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
STMicroelectronics STM shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance. STM reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.32, beating analyst estimates of $1.13. The company expects first-quarter net revenues of $4.20 billion versus analyst consensus estimates of $3.92 billion. The company also guided 2023 revenue...
Visa profit beats estimates on resilient consumer spending
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc's (V.N) first-quarter profit beat Wall Street targets on Thursday as its payments volume held steady with Americans still spending on international travel despite an economic slowdown.
CNBC
Dow posts dour quarterly results, plans to slash 2,000 jobs
Production costs have risen in recent quarters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while China's Covid-led lockdowns have squeezed demand for Dow, which sells its chemicals to industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics that are also facing supply chain disruptions. Dow said it plans to achieve $1 billion...
hbsdealer.com
Sherwin-Williams sees record sales
Sherwin-Williams (SHW), based in Cleveland, reported record year sales, with significant margin improvement across all three segments. The company reported that consolidated net sales increased 11.1% in the year to a record $22.15 billion, compared with $19.94 billion in the previous year. Gross profit was up 9.2%. Q4 net sales increased 9.8% to $5.23 billion over $4.48 billion compared to Q4 last year, profit was up 18.8%.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Comments / 0