American Lung Association Releases State of Tobacco Control Report

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new report released today by the American Lung Association gives Pennsylvania mostly failing grades for tobacco control policies. The State of Tobacco Control report, which is released by the American Lung Association, does not give Pennsylvania any high marks. The commonwealth is listed...
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
