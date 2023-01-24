Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Yardbarker
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the same in 2024. Former Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds star Scott Rolen was officially announced as a Hall of Famer through a vote by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America and will be enshrined at Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
littleleague.org
Two Little League® Grads to Be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame This Summer
The Baseball Hall of Fame will see two inductees earn their plaques in Cooperstown this summer, both of whom got their starts on Little League® fields growing up. Scott Rolen, a graduate of Jasper (Ind.) National Little League, will join Fred McGriff of Forest Heights Little League (Tampa, Fla.) as the two players to earn the biggest honor in the game as the Class of 2023.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?
ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
CBS Sports
Which current MLB players will make the Hall of Fame? Breaking down seven locks, dozens of others with a shot
The mind can wander. For the past six weeks or so, I've been pretty focused on the current Hall of Fame voting cycle (which saw Scott Rolen elected on Tuesday night). In the course of deep dives, my mind will wander to current players. On the downside, it causes procrastination from the task at hand, but the upside is huge because it's really fun to think about so many scenarios with current players when you're a Hall of Fame junkie like myself.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves history: January 26
1919 - The St. Louis Cardinals name team president Branch Rickey as the team’s new manager. 1932 - Cubs owner William Wrigley dies at the age of 70. Wrigley had owned the team since 1919. His son Philip inherits a controlling interest in the Cubs. 1951 - Mel Ott...
MLB
Giants' flair for dramatic worth another look
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maria Guardado is on vacation, so MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs pinch-hit on the Giants newsletter this week. Spring Training is right around the...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
