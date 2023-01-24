The mind can wander. For the past six weeks or so, I've been pretty focused on the current Hall of Fame voting cycle (which saw Scott Rolen elected on Tuesday night). In the course of deep dives, my mind will wander to current players. On the downside, it causes procrastination from the task at hand, but the upside is huge because it's really fun to think about so many scenarios with current players when you're a Hall of Fame junkie like myself.

2 DAYS AGO